Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Bringing you your 24/7 Ohtani Watch 2017 coverage

Good morning. The only thing we knew for sure about the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes was that the process was going to be wild as heck...but also he was definitely going to sign with the Yankees, because I mean, come on, it’s the NEW YORK FRIGGIN’ YANKEES. Kiss the rings and such.

1 rival exec said he guesses the yankees have a 50-50 chance, maybe a little more, to end up with japanese league star shohei ohtani. in that bet, i'm taking the more. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 2, 2017

Oops. At least we were right about the whole wild thing!

Instead of signing with New York, the Bronx Bombers were delightfully the first team that Ohtani said “thanks, but no thanks” to despite the laments of mournful baseball writers and, apparently, his agents.

It was a quiet, lazy football-watching nation yesterday that suddenly found itself tuned into Ohtani’s Quest watching teams drop like flies as the whole east coast was given nary a rose.

When the dust settled, where once there were 29 teams — the Marlins are now and forever hilarious garbage — vying for the Japanese phenom, some ten or so remained with a chance to pitch him in person in the coming days.

Levi Weaver set up an Ohtani tracker on his new website to list where each team stands in the Ohtani derby.

Good news: The Rangers (probably?) made the cut!

Jeff Wilson writes that no official news from the Rangers is probably good news as Texas likes to keep things close to the vest.

Evan Grant wonders if a six-man rotation could be a creative advantage for the Rangers to potentially pitch to Ohtani.

Anthony Castrovince has a boring old non-Ohtani article about non-tenders that I’m linking because I could see the Rangers being interested in each of the three pitchers mentioned.

Circling back to Ohtani, all I can say is I’m looking forward to seeing how the whole process plays out.

The tactics between different clubs has been fascinating already. pic.twitter.com/WUnrfg6Rk5 — Christopher Fittz (@apoplecticfittz) December 4, 2017

As, needless to say, a certain spurned city is already taking its Ohtani rejection poorly.

Have a nice day, New York.