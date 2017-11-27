MondoLinks: 11 Shopping Weeks left

Nobody seems to be in any hurry to get their house in order.

Ah, there you are!, You have survived Black Friday. Today, though, is Cyber Monday and don’t be blaming any HH slowness on me.

Although LAA has yet to announce their planned dates for pitchers & catchers reporting next Spring (not a surprise at all), it should be about 11 weeks from now. It’s been about 4 weeks since the World Series ended. That means that this offseason is around 25% gone and most MLB teams are still stuck in gear-up mode.

It’s not all on the teams, though. The players, too, are best served by doing their due-diligence. Signing quick and early can cost money. And the bigger the name, the more diligence shall be due.

So relax. Things will eventually start to flow, and then we fans will be the ones who won’t have time on our side to do our own due diligence on all the angles and facts and ramifications.

Take some of the remaining Fall to indulge in these Everything-On-Hold-Offseason-Links:

A Little Bit of Angels News

The Angels’ farm system gets a look. Castillo, Hermosillo and Justus are the focus...........And if you have a paid BBA account, here is a feature on Jacob Pearson. (Pearson was our 3rd round pick last year out of high school, an outfielder who is supposed to project to adequate power.)..........

Your Holiday gift-giving guide should include some auctions of game-used Halo merch. The Trout stuff, though, is a little pricey..........

As stated by LAA Assistant GM Steve Martone, the Angels’ next move is 2B. As of now, they are fine with a platoon at 3B with Luis Valbuena. A more in-depth look at this plan is here on MLB Trade Rumors.............

A compilation of the best moments of the LAA 2017 season. It’s 3 minutes long, and the first 1 minute and 5 seconds are all about Albert Pujols’ 600th home run. We then get 2 minutes of Mike Trout, which is cool and all. But we get zero seconds of Andrelton Simmons, zero seconds of Marty Maldonado, zero seconds of Parker Bridwell or Blake Parker or Kole Calhoun. But that least productive guy in all of Major League Baseball? Yeah, his one neat moment.........

Everywhere In Baseball

My oldest son, RubixsQube, was home for the holiday. I credit him for turning me on to this great find. It’s Jon Bois of SBN doing Pretty Good, Episode 1: Koo Dae-Sung. Hilarious............

It’s time to think about this again. Black American ballplayers who have played their entire career in MLB are trending to get short-shrifted in HoF voting...........

And then there is this. Chipper Jones should not expect to receive a unanimous HoF vote because he allowed his inner ass-hattedness to shine through on social media, and HoF voters can read...........

LAA auctioning opportunities are above, but that is not the only list of holiday gift options. We are baseball-minded folk, so here is a more exhaustive list of ideas. I might consider snagging some of those Red Sox dog treats for my pups to chew on all winter...........

Have you noticed that there have been a lot of pitching coaches moving around MLB the past few months? You are not alone. It really has been happening. Could it be the canary in the mine, indicative of some new realization about pitchers rising towards the surface in MLB Front Offices?..........

An orthopedic surgeon sees arm problems among high school kids as an epidemic. (at least in the State of Georgia). And the cause is overuse in the travel ball system...........

Hot Stove

Bob Cratchit needs to ask Mr. Scrooge for another lump of coal for the stove, because hot it is not...........

One reason is Shohei Ohtani, The Grand Clog. For a lot of teams, Ohtani forgives a lot of past sins. This weekend Ohtani’s agent sent out a solicitation to every MLB team asking them to architect how they would plan to use him.............

Hey, how about an actual transaction?! The Rangers are signing Doug Fister, doing the Eppler thing of “there can never be too much pitching”, merely 1 year behind in Billy’s case (who did the Fister thing last year)...........

The Twins want Yu Darvish pretty badly. This is one Free Agent competition that makes me feel happy to be viewing from the sideline...........

Darvish landing somewhere will open up demand among the others for a Jake Odorizzi and Alex Colome from the Rays, who are making them available for trade consideration...........

The Duffle Bag

Cy Young, shmy young. Getting an award is neat. But getting a bitchin cake is what it’s all about............The 7th-inning stretch. What the hell is that all about?..........Catch a smile. 2017 MLB bloopers..........