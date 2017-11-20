MondoLinks: All quiet on the Anaheim front

Nothing cooking in Anaheim until Turkey Day, so let’s catch up on everyplace else.

Finally, things are slowing down after season’s end. For the Angels, practically zero news at all. Nothing but whispers came out of the GM meetings, which are now over. And the week is short, so many are already taking things easy and in that audience must be just about everybody employed by Arte.

That’s OK with me, because I want an easy week, too. Besides, we have some great writings coming your way by my peers and those articles need the best of your argumentative selves.

But, to kick off your day, have some Short-Week-Offseason-Links:

A Little Bit of Angels News

Arte might not be winning the battle for Los Angeles, but he appears to be gaining ground in Zimbabwe...........

Everywhere In Baseball

The Shohei Ohtani deadline is today. Since I compose these the night before, I have no idea what the news will be by the time you read this. But if his opportunity to come to MLB goes forward FanGraphs takes a hard look at which teams are most likely to land him, based on the multiple factors of Team Interest, Potential Playing Time, Money Available, Team Success, Cultural Comfort, and Fan support.............Hideki Matsui is already lobbying for Ohtani to join him in New York.........

Here is a friendly reminder of the reality within which we live. Free Agent contracts will be signed this offseason and some will seem extraordinarily expensive. We have had more than our fair share of those, but that doesn’t mean that is always the case. Usually, what seems like an overpay when the contract is signed doesn’t seem that way a few years own the road as salaries go up everywhere. Take, for example, Jason Werth............

Imagine having Alex Rodriguez teaming up with Joe Girardi and doing baseball analysis of Yankee games next year? Wouldn’t that just be the shits for Brian Cashman..........

Heads are rolling in Atlanta, and MLB’s penalties to punish the Braves are still on their way..........

It’s way too early, since you won’t remember any of this by the time we get to May, but that just means you get to talk about it twice in the same offseason! For this holiday week, mull over the pending milestones at stake for the 2018 season...........What is not on the list, is the chance for Mike Trout to jump up to the Top 150 career bWAR leaders of all time. And the names he is going to start passing are starting to get mind-blowing............

Mr. Mertle is alive and well in Utah. If you don’t know who Mr. Mertle is, you are a mere shell of a baseball fan, and you now have a new entry to put atop your holiday gift wish list...........

Wow. I didn’t expect this. MLB ratings for the Word Series killed it in non-MLB markets! And, for the record, both Sacramento and Portland are NBA markets..........And feel free to drop by my place any time, Scott Van Pelt. I would be happy to tell you just how much ESPN sucks, right to your face...........

Hot Stove

I hope you folks are following the series initiated by our masthead staff, each taking their turn at GM for a day. In case you were not around this weekend, we had Jessica on Friday, followed by Chad on Saturday, and Carlos yesterday.........Everybody is working hard to estimate payroll flexibility. Our team has agreed on $38 million. That is pretty much in line with the estimate forecasted by FanGraphs...........

One thing to add to your FA expectations, though, is the ongoing hard turn towards youth rather than the tradition of paying high on “proven” older guys with long-term contracts. “Proven”, as in paying for that the older guy used to be............

Jerry Dipoto is once again adhering to his “throw spaghetti on the wall and see what sticks” approach to roster building. Once again he is well on his way to making far more trades than anybody else...........

Two teams have made formal offers to the Miami Marlins in hopeful exchange for the services of Giancarlo Stanton. The Giants, and the Cards...........The Astros think they have lots of money to spend, enough to take on Stanton. Maybe until about 2020, but then things should get dicey with all these young stars they have............

But this would be exciting, no? Some team drops a bundle of talent for Stanton, and a couple of years from now he opts out!? “No doubt about it, $218 million would be a lot of guaranteed money to walk away from. But, as I wrote about here, that number won’t look so outrageous three years from now, not after Bryce Harper and Manny Machado sign contracts in the $400 million range after the 2018 season.“ And if he opts out, that would cancel out whatever monies the Marlins were forced to hang onto in order to snatch all the talent for which they are maneuvering. Marlins win big there...........

The ongoing dumping out of the White Sox MLB roster (chasing the trail blazed by the Astros) might cause all kinds of chaos on franchise trajectories elsewhere. First, it creates accelerated opportunities for extra wins for the likes of the Twins, Royals and Indians. This was something we felt in pursuit of the second WC slot in 2017. Second, it disperses valuable talent immediately, acting as a long-term trade deadline impact on behalf of those teams having already done a job amassing draft picks and prospects. In other words, the more a team tanks, the more that team can take advantage. Something to consider as franchise behavior adopts to this model over time..........

I keep waiting to link to the pulling of the plug on some guys, and they keep coming back to life. This week’s cases in point are Mike Napoli and Fernando Rodney...........

The Duffle Bag

Victor loves his KC Chiefs. And he has no problem throwing off his baseball announcer hat and donning his football fan attitude.........Ah, come on, MLB! There were a LOT more great fan catches than this............Mike Trout, big time Eagles fan, is starting to draw some peer-level smack back. But Trout is having a pretty good season with his football fandom. He should have some extra fun facing Smyly next season..........We need to see if we can get this thing to hit a curveball..........

Oh lookee here. VOX staffers have an effort to unionize? I would wager that the union dues for the Writer’s Guild of America far outstrip the entire budget that Josh has for this site. Not that we have to worry. They only want to unionize the privileged. You know, the elite men and women up at the top who are the responsible pros.........

Awards Wrap

Now that the major awards have been handed out, here is the promised scorecard as to how my voting stacked up against the pros. There were only three awards where there were any disagreements. But I am not being swayed. I stand behind my original choices.