Mo'ne Davis, former Little League World Series star, makes college softball debut for Hampton
Davis, who no longer pitches, went 1-for-3 in her first game
Mo'ne Davis took the world by storm back in 2014 when she became just the fourth American girl to pitch in the Little League World Series. Six years later, Davis is continuing her career at the collegiate level.
On Saturday, Davis made her debut for Hampton University. She went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in a 15-4 win over North Carolina A&T. Davis also laid down a sacrifice bunt and her two-run single was part of a five-run frame in the fifth inning. The Pirates were slated to play a doubleheader, but Game 2 was halted after three innings due to darkness.
"On the bus ride I was nervous," Davis told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "It was the first real game that actually matters, so I was a little nervous. But once Coach Angie [Nicholson] said, 'Go out there and have fun. You guys have worked so hard, just play your game.' That just shook the nerves away."
Davis rose to fame back in six years ago when she became the first female to pitch a shutout in the Little League World Series. She led the Taney Dragons past the Newark (Del.) team in a 8-0 shutout.
She eventually played at Chestnut Hill Academy after becoming an overnight sensation.
As she begins her career at Hampton, Davis isn't playing the position that many remember her dominating. Instead of pitching, Davis is playing second base for the Pirates this time around.
"She's got the best hands on the team," coach Angie Nicholson said. "She's got the best arm on the team, Her [baseball] IQ is fantastic. She totally gets it. What I'm wanting from her is to understand how good she can be at the plate. She's truly supportive. You'll never hear a negative word come out of that kid's mouth."
Davis is beginning a new chapter of her career and it's safe to say that she's off to an impressive start.
