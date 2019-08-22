Mo'ne Davis gives Maddy Freking advice on how to handle Little League World Series fame

Mo'ne Davis knows what it is like to be in Maddy Freking's shoes. Davis became the 18th girl to ever play in the Little League World Series in 2014, and this year Freking became the first girl since Davis to participate in the tournament. Freking has been in the spotlight during this LLWS for both her performance and continuing to pave the way for girls to play in the series like Davis did.

Davis sat down with Freking on Wednesday and gave her some advice.

"Stick with your true friends, and still stay a kid," Davis said.

She also told the almost seventh grader that, "it will get pretty tough, lots of interviews, but always remember to stay a kid because it won't last long and it will fly by very fast."

The now 18-year-old has had time to reflect on her experiences in the LLWS and the media chaos that followed, and is sharing her wealth of knowledge with others who may be in a similar spot.

Mo'ne Davis shares wise advice with Maddy Freking, who's the first girl to compete in the #LLWS since Davis did in 2014. pic.twitter.com/hNW29jtM1N — espnW (@espnW) August 20, 2019

Davis made headlines during her time in the LLWS when she pitched a shutout at 13-years old with her Philadelphia team. So, she sure knows what it is like to be in the limelight at the tournament. Since her rise to fame she has won Best Breakthrough Athlete at the ESPYs, won the BET YoungStars award and published a book called Mo'ne Davis: Remember My Name: My Story from First Pitch to Game Changer. Davis now attends Hampton University and is on the softball team.