Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts' status for Opening Day remains uncertain as he continues to deal with the illness that caused him to miss the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs.

Betts, a late scratch from Sunday's exhibition game against the Los Angeles Angels, told reporters, including "Dodgers Talk," that he's switched medications recently, and that he feels better except for persisting stomach issues. Indeed, Betts said that he's still unable to keep down solid food and has instead subsisted off smoothies. Predictably, he's lost serious weight in the process: he's now checking in at 150 pounds after entering spring training weighing around 175 pounds.

"I don't think anybody really knows ... My body's just kind of eating itself, and so it's hard to not fuel it," Betts said. "Every time, literally, every time I fuel my body, I throw it up and I don't know what to do about it."

The Dodgers had planned for Betts to get a couple of at-bats and play three or four innings in the field as part of the Freeway Series opener. It would've marked the first time he appeared in a contest since March 9. It's unclear now if Betts will be in position to open the season on the active roster.

Betts, 32, was expected to enter the season serving as the Dodgers' starting shortstop. If he's unable to go -- either on Opening Day or for the onset of the season -- the Dodgers would ostensibly slot in veteran Miguel Rojas at the six, as they did in Tokyo. In five seasons with the Dodgers, Betts has hit .284/.372/.530 (145 OPS+) with 132 home runs and 62 stolen bases. His contributions have been worth 27.8 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

The Dodgers will resume their regular-season schedule on Thursday, when they host reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers. The Dodgers won both games of the Tokyo Series, staking them out to an early 2-0 record.