Mookie Betts Dodgers press conference: How to watch, live stream, time as franchise introduces new star
Mookie Betts and David Price will put on Dodger blue Wednesday afternoon
Weeks in the making, the Dodgers are holding a press conference to officially unveil Mookie Betts and David Price as Dodgers on Wednesday afternoon. L.A. acquired Betts, the 2018 AL MVP, from the Red Sox in the offseason's biggest trade. The Dodgers sent outfielder Alex Verdugo, and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong to Boston in a deal that was announced Monday night after a delay.
Here are details for the Betts/Price press conference, including streaming info:
Mookie Betts introductory Dodgers press conference
When: 4 p.m. ET, Wednesday
Where: Dodger Stadium
Who: Mookie Betts, David Price, Dave Roberts, Andrew Friedman
Live stream: CBS Sports HQ
The Dodgers have won the NL West seven straight seasons. Four times in those seven years they've been to the NLCS and twice the World Series, but they have yet to win the big one. L.A. lost in the Fall Classic twice in the last three seasons (2017 in seven games to the Astros; 2018 in five games to the Red Sox). Last year they won a franchise record 106 games but were bounced in the NLDS by the Nationals in five games.
After missing out on the big free agents, such as Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon, the Dodgers went out and made this blockbuster trade in an attempt to finally get over the hump in the postseason.
Price, 33, was 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA (113 ERA+), 1.31 WHIP and 128 strikeouts against 32 walks in 107 1/3 innings last season. He dealt with elbow and wrist injuries but is said to be healthy at present. He'll likely slot third in the rotation behind Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler.
Betts, 27, hit .295/.391/.524 (135 OPS+) with 40 doubles, five triples, 29 homers, 80 RBI, 135 runs and 16 steals last season. It was a down year by his high standards and he still finished eighth in AL MVP voting a year removed from winning the honor. He figures to lead off in front of a beefy lineup that includes 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, Max Muncy and Corey Seager.
