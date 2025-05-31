Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts will miss this weekend's series against the New York Yankees, but won't require a stint on the injured list after fracturing his second toe, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. Betts told reporters he suffered the injury late on Wednesday night, when he stubbed his toe on a piece of furniture while navigating to the bathroom in the dark.

"It's going to be one of those situations per his [pain] tolerance," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters. Roberts added that he considers Betts to be day-to-day at this point.

With Betts sidelined, the Dodgers turned to veteran infielder Miguel Rojas at shortstop. He went 0 for 4 during Friday night's 8-5 win (boxscore), stranding four baserunners in the process.

Betts, 32, has hit .254/.338/.405 (111 OPS+) with eight home runs and five stolen bases in 53 games this season. His contributions have been worth an estimated 1.7 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's calculations. That OPS+ would represent the worst of his career.

Despite winning the series opener over the Yankees on Friday, the Dodgers, sans Betts, enter Saturday's game as a home underdog (+1.5) at DraftKings.

It's worth noting that Betts' season has been defined by bad injury luck.

Remember, Betts missed the Dodgers' opening series against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan, after experiencing a stomach bug. "My body's just kind of eating itself, and so it's hard to not fuel it," he said at the time, noting that he was down to 150 pounds after entering spring training weighing closer to 175 pounds.

Betts, nevertheless, was part of the Dodgers lineup when they opened the stateside portion of their schedule just over a week later. He's since started 52 of the Dodgers' 55 games.

The Dodgers entered Saturday with a 35-22 record on the season, putting them two games up on the San Diego Padres in the National League West.