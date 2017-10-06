Mookie Betts injury update: Expected to play Game 3 after wrist injury 'flared up'

Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts told reporters that his balky left wrist "flared up" late in Game 2 of the ALDS, but that he expects to play in Game 3 on Sunday, reports Scott Lauber of ESPN Boston.

Betts visibly reacted multiple times during his at-bat in the eighth inning of an 8-2 loss to the Astros that put the Red Sox behind two games to none in the best-of-five ALDS. He was then removed for a replacement before the top of the ninth inning.

Betts dealt with a left wrist injury in September. At the time, the Red Sox told reporters it was inflammation but that there was no structural damage. Betts had said that every once in a while on a swing he would feel a sharp pain, so we can probably do the math here that this is what happened on a swing in the eighth inning Friday.

Some extra wrap can be seen on Betts' left wrist here. USATSI

Betts didn't quite have the MVP-caliber season that he did in 2016, but he's still arguably the most important hitter for the Red Sox. He hit .264/.344/.459 with 46 doubles, 24 homers, 102 RBI, 101 runs and 26 steals this season. So far in the ALDS vs. the Astros, he's 3 for 8 (.375) with two doubles

The Red Sox return home for an off-day on Saturday and then will attempt to stay alive with a win in Game 3 in Fenway Park. Betts at full health in the middle of that lineup gives them the best chance to do so.