Mookie Betts injury update: Expected to play Game 3 after wrist injury 'flared up'

Betts appeared to be in great pain during his last at-bat of ALDS Game 2

Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts told reporters that his balky left wrist "flared up" late in Game 2 of the ALDS, but that he expects to play in Game 3 on Sunday, reports Scott Lauber of ESPN Boston

Betts visibly reacted multiple times during his at-bat in the eighth inning of an 8-2 loss to the Astros that put the Red Sox behind two games to none in the best-of-five ALDS. He was then removed for a replacement before the top of the ninth inning. 

Betts dealt with a left wrist injury in September. At the time, the Red Sox told reporters it was inflammation but that there was no structural damage. Betts had said that every once in a while on a swing he would feel a sharp pain, so we can probably do the math here that this is what happened on a swing in the eighth inning Friday. 

MLB: ALDS-Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros
Some extra wrap can be seen on Betts' left wrist here. USATSI

Betts didn't quite have the MVP-caliber season that he did in 2016, but he's still arguably the most important hitter for the Red Sox. He hit .264/.344/.459 with 46 doubles, 24 homers, 102 RBI, 101 runs and 26 steals this season. So far in the ALDS vs. the Astros, he's 3 for 8 (.375) with two doubles

The Red Sox return home for an off-day on Saturday and then will attempt to stay alive with a win in Game 3 in Fenway Park. Betts at full health in the middle of that lineup gives them the best chance to do so. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories