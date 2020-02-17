Mookie Betts posts farewell video thanking Red Sox ahead of spring training with Dodgers

Earlier this month, the Boston Red Sox sent shockwaves through the baseball world when they traded star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, along with pitcher David Price. On Monday, Betts showed his appreciation for his time in Boston as he tweeted out a farewell video.

"Nine years, man you were great to me Boston," Betts said in the video. "The way you welcomed me in like family. The bonds that will last a lifetime and the banner that will hang forever. My family and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Over the years, I've realized we're all part of something bigger than one person or one city. Though the jersey will change, the mindset will not. From one titletown to another. Los Angles, it's showtime."

Boston, thank you for an amazing 9 years.



Los Angeles, it’s showtime! pic.twitter.com/A6W5PAdqU3 — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) February 17, 2020

Betts also mentions that his mindset will not change and shows a video of former Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant celebrating. In addition, Betts has clips of star Boston athletes like Tom Brady and Kevin Garnett as a nod to the appreciation that he had for his time in Boston.

The city of Boston certainly meant a lot to Betts and it appeared that he didn't want to leave. Shortly after the trade to the Dodgers was first reported, Red Sox Hall of Famer Jim Rice revealed that he spoke to Betts and Betts confirmed that fact.

"[Mookie Betts] said 'I wanted to stay. It was a business deal and they chose to go that way and I have to accept it,'" Rice said.

Betts has blossomed into one of the most exciting young players in baseball during his six seasons with the Red Sox. He's coming off a season in which he hit .295 with 29 home runs and 80 RBI while scoring a career-high 135 runs.

Now Betts will take his talents to the West Coast where he'll be a huge piece in the Dodgers' quest for a World Series title.