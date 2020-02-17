Mookie Betts posts farewell video thanking Red Sox ahead of spring training with Dodgers
Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this month
Earlier this month, the Boston Red Sox sent shockwaves through the baseball world when they traded star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, along with pitcher David Price. On Monday, Betts showed his appreciation for his time in Boston as he tweeted out a farewell video.
"Nine years, man you were great to me Boston," Betts said in the video. "The way you welcomed me in like family. The bonds that will last a lifetime and the banner that will hang forever. My family and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Over the years, I've realized we're all part of something bigger than one person or one city. Though the jersey will change, the mindset will not. From one titletown to another. Los Angles, it's showtime."
Betts also mentions that his mindset will not change and shows a video of former Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant celebrating. In addition, Betts has clips of star Boston athletes like Tom Brady and Kevin Garnett as a nod to the appreciation that he had for his time in Boston.
The city of Boston certainly meant a lot to Betts and it appeared that he didn't want to leave. Shortly after the trade to the Dodgers was first reported, Red Sox Hall of Famer Jim Rice revealed that he spoke to Betts and Betts confirmed that fact.
"[Mookie Betts] said 'I wanted to stay. It was a business deal and they chose to go that way and I have to accept it,'" Rice said.
Betts has blossomed into one of the most exciting young players in baseball during his six seasons with the Red Sox. He's coming off a season in which he hit .295 with 29 home runs and 80 RBI while scoring a career-high 135 runs.
Now Betts will take his talents to the West Coast where he'll be a huge piece in the Dodgers' quest for a World Series title.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trout says he's lost respect for Astros
The usually reserved Trout did not hold back when discussing Houston's sign-stealing scandal
-
Ranking best baseball players by age
From 18 all the way up to 41, here is the best baseball player at each age
-
O's Davis considered quitting baseball
Davis, who's owed $69 million through 2022, believes there's 'something left in the tank'
-
MLB rumors: Braves extend GM, manager
Plus notes on the Astros and a minor Dodgers-Phillies trade
-
Darvish feels 'weird' Astros keep title
Commissioner Rob Manfred said he wouldn't ask the Astros for a 'piece of metal back'
-
Tebow passed on XFL to stay with Mets
The former Heisman winner has passed on the XFL in order to stay with Mets
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday