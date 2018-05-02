Mookie Betts shows why he's such a special hitter with his latest three-homer game

On Wednesday afternoon, the Boston Red Sox outlasted the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park to clinch the series win (BOS 5, KC 4). Drew Pomeranz started and didn't pitch all that well, but the offense and bullpen picked him up.

Specifically, Mookie Betts picked Pomeranz up. Betts swatted three solo home runs -- all against southpaw Danny Duffy, who was somehow allowed to face him four times -- in Wednesday's win. His 11 home runs lead baseball. Here are all three dingers:

That is already Mookie's second three-homer game of the season -- he had one against the Los Angeles Angels on April 17 -- and the fourth of his career. That is the most in franchise history. Ted Williams is the only other Red Sox player with as many as three three-homer games.

Mookie Betts is the fastest in MLB history to 4 three-homer games (534th career game). Johnny Mize had been the fastest (702), so Mookie beats him by more than a full season. — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) May 2, 2018

The most impressive thing about Betts' three-homer afternoon? All three homers came on very different pitches. Check out the three home run pitches:

Mookie Betts hit three homers on three different pitches Wednesday. Baseball Savant/CBS Sports

The first homer came on changeup down in the zone. The second came on a hanging slider right out over the plate. The third came on an elevated fastball. That is pretty ridiculous. Most hitters have a wheelhouse, that one spot in the strike zone where their swing allows them to do the most damage. Betts' wheelhouse is the entire zone, and he can hit any pitch. Fastball, breaking ball, offspeed, whatever.

Following the three-homer game Wednesday -- Betts also had a single to leadoff the game -- the man they call Mookie is hitting .365/.451/.823 with those 11 MLB leading home runs. He also has the same number of walks (13) as strikeouts (13). After a down 2017 season (by his standards), Betts is back to hitting like a legitimate MVP candidate early in 2018.