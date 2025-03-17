Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts will miss both games of the upcoming Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs because of illness, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has announced. However, Betts is expected to recover in time to play in the Dodgers' stateside opener against the Detroit Tigers on March 27.

While Roberts did not disclose the exact nature of Betts' illness, he did say it is not believed to be contagious and that Betts has lost "close to 15 pounds" as a result of it. The club is still considering sending Betts back home early so he can continue his recovery in more familiar surroundings.

Dodgers vs. Cubs in Tokyo Series: Everything to know as 2025 MLB regular season kicks off in Japan Mike Axisa

Betts, 32, is coming off a typically strong 2024 campaign for the reigning-champion Dodgers. In 116 games, he slashed .289/.372/.491 with 19 home runs and 16 stolen bases. The future Hall of Famer also for the first time in his career served as a primary shortstop – a remarkable feat for an outfielder by training in his thirties. Betts is lined up to be the Dodgers' regular shortstop again in 2025. Veteran infielder Miguel Rojas figures to fill in at short during Betts' absence.

Coming off a 98-win season and a World Series title, the Dodgers once again have title aspirations. This winter, they complemented an already star-laden roster by signing Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki, two of the most coveted pitchers on the free-agent market. As well, they also re-signed veteran slugger Teoscar Hernández and added a pair of high-leverage arms to the bullpen in Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott.

The Tokyo Series, MLB's lone international regular-season games this year, kicks off on Tuesday at 6 a.m. ET with Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking the mound for the Dodgers and Shota Imanaga for the Cubs.