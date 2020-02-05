Mookie Betts trade: Breaking down Red Sox's underwhelming return for one of baseball's best players

On Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox agreed to terms on a three-team, five-player deal that sent outfielder Mookie Betts, left-handed starter David Price, and substantive cash considerations to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In return, the Red Sox acquired outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Dodgers and right-handed pitcher Brusdar Graterol from the Minnesota Twins.

It's always hard to extract equal value for a player of Betts' caliber, and it's even more difficult when the league knows your owner wants to clear salary to avoid trifling luxury-tax penalties. While general manager Chaim Bloom is used to operating under similar, if lower-stakes circumstances with the Tampa Bay Rays, this deal does not appear to be the exception. Rather, the Red Sox received an underwhelming return for what amounts to the second best player in baseball, an above-average veteran starter, and a considerable amount of money.

What exactly did the Red Sox get in return? Let's take a look.

Verdugo has the potential to be a quality two-way contributor, but teams are concerned about his makeup. USATSI

Verdugo, who will turn 24 come May, is the veteran of the pair. He appeared in 158 games over parts of three seasons with the Dodgers, hitting .282/.335/.449 (107 OPS+) and accumulating 3.2 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball-Reference's calculations.

Verdugo has shown an appreciable talent for putting the bat on the ball, as he struck out in just 13 percent of his plate appearances last season. He isn't making contact for the sake of making contact, either. He posted an above-average exit velocity last season, and his ISO was in line with other well-regarded corner outfielders, such as David Peralta and Tommy Pham. Verdugo is a candidate to trade contact for power, but it's to be seen if the Red Sox will encourage him to make that swap over the coming years (he's under team control through 2024).

In addition to profiling as an above-average hitter, Verdugo is a quality fielder with a big-time arm. He should remain an asset in a corner.

Verdugo has the potential to be a good two-way contributor, and perhaps more than that if he can tap into his raw strength. There is a catch, though, as teams have been concerned about his makeup since his amateur days. Some clubs removed him from their draft boards then, and others have told CBS Sports they would not acquire him even now. There's a good deal more risk here than there would normally be with a player of his age, production, and upside.

Brusdar Graterol, Unfair 100mph Sinker. 😳 pic.twitter.com/06S8usrhG0 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 15, 2019

Graterol, who won't turn 22 until August, debuted in the majors last season. He appeared in 10 games, all in relief, and struck out more than a batter per inning in the small sample. We ranked him as the fourth-best prospect in the Twins system earlier this offseason based on his stuff. Graterol averaged 99 mph with his fastball during his big-league stay, and he complements the heat with a plus slider. That combination should enable him to miss bats at a high rate.

Unfortunately, Graterol has his share of blemishes, too, thanks to his lacking changeup and command. (We compared the recoil on his arm action to a last-ditch effort to open a parachute.) Graterol is on the younger side, obviously, but it should be noted that so far he's thrown more than 75 innings in a season just once. Given that he's already on the 40-man roster and about to start burning options, the Red Sox might be forced to move him to the bullpen, or into a hybrid, "bulk-guy" role sooner than they would otherwise like to based on his absolute ceiling.

If Verdugo and Graterol both achieve a high-end outcome, the Red Sox will have gained an All-Star-caliber outfielder and a mid-rotation starter. The risk profiles associated with both suggest that fate is unlikely, however, and that the downside is more significant than it appears.