Mookie Betts trade: Dodgers, Red Sox agree to three-team deal involving David Price and others, per reports

After a winter filled with rumors, the will-they, won't-they drama surrounding the Boston Red Sox and outfielder Mookie Betts has reached a conclusion. On Tuesday, the Red Sox struck an agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a three-team deal involving Betts, left-hander David Price and Alex Verdugo, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The third team involved in the trade is believed to be the Minnesota Twins, according to various reports.

The exact details of the trade continue to seep out, but here's a quick summation of what we know:

Betts, 27, is a little more than a year removed from winning the 2018 AL MVP honors. Over the past three seasons, he's posted a 141 OPS+ while accumulating 24 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball-Reference's calculations. He's also averaged 28 home runs and 24 stolen bases over that time, making him one of the league's most dynamic power-speed threats. Factor in his well-above-average defense, and his makeup, and he's a superstar capable of serving as the face of a franchise.

Nevertheless, the Red Sox felt compelled to move Betts for a variety of reasons, beginning with his impending free agency. He intends to test the open market after the 2020 season in pursuit of receiving his market value. The Red Sox didn't want to risk losing Betts and receiving nothing more as compensation than a draft pick.

The Red Sox also want to reap the benefits of moving his salary. Boston was projected to finish more than $20 million over the luxury tax. Trading Betts would put them under the line, trading Betts and Price would put them well underneath, and would free up significant long-term savings. No matter how trifling the penalties for exceeding the luxury tax are, especially for a franchise as profitable and prestigious as the Red Sox, it's clear that avoiding them was a motivation for the trade.

The Red Sox, of course, are operating under new management. Former Tampa Bay Rays executive Chaim Bloom was hired early in the offseason to replace Dave Dombrowski. Coincidentally, the Dodgers are overseen by Andrew Friedman, who used to be Bloom's boss in St. Petersburg.

Verdugo is a polarizing player within the industry. He showed an intriguing mix of contact and power during his rookie season in 2019, but teams have held reservations about his makeup dating back to his amateur days. He would provide the Red Sox with the years of cost control they so dearly value.

How does this potential trade impact Betts' fantasy baseball value? CBS Sports expert Chris Towers broke it down here, with focus on the different ballpark factors, lineup volume and the switch from American League to National League.

CBS Sports will continue to update this story as necessary.