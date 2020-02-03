Mookie Betts trade rumors: Deal expected soon with Dodgers, Padres pursuing Red Sox star

Next week, spring training camps will open across Arizona and Florida, and the grind that is the 2020 Major League Baseball season will begin. The majority of our top 50 free agents have signed, but there are still several big-name trade candidates (including Mookie Betts) still on the block. Here are the latest hot stove rumors from Monday:

Betts trade appears to be coming soon

We've been hearing Mookie Betts trade rumors all offseason, and it appears that a conclusion may happen soon with the superstar outfielder finding himself on a new team for the 2020 season. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, a Betts trade is expected to happen soon with the Dodgers and Padres continuing to be the main suitors. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that talks regarding a Betts trade have continued throughout the weekend between the Dodgers and Padres, adding that there is more momentum for the Dodgers to get a trade done.

Our own R.J. Anderson recently broke down what a Betts trade might look like.

Betts, 27, is set to become a free agent following the 2020 season after he agreed to terms on a record-breaking one-year deal worth $27 million for his final season of team control. The 2018 American League MVP hit .295/.391/.524 (135 OPS+) with 6.8 WAR in 150 games for Boston last season.

CBSSports.com fantasy editor Chris Towers broke down how Betts moving to either the Padres or Dodgers would change his value as we near the start of Fantasy baseball drafts. Betts' 2020 could be a lot different once you take park factors, lineup volume and switching from the American League to the National League into consideration. Read more about the fantasy impact of a potential Betts trade here.

Red Sox owner John Henry has said his goal is to stay under luxury tax threshold for 2020, so a Betts trade would be a serious salary shedding move for the club. The trio of Red Sox pitchers, Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi and David Price, have also been rumored to be included in trade scenarios this offseason. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, in negotiations between the Dodgers and Red Sox, Los Angeles is trying to get Boston to pay for part of Price's remaining contract before taking the left-hander in a deal. Price, 34, is owed $96 million over the next three seasons.