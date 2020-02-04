Mookie Betts trade rumors: Dodgers, Padres pursuing Red Sox star; deal coming soon?

In just one week, spring training camps will open across Arizona and Florida, and the grind that is the 2020 Major League Baseball season will begin. The majority of our top 50 free agents have signed, but there are still several big-name trade candidates (including Mookie Betts) who could be moved in the coming days and weeks. Here are the latest hot stove rumors:

Is Betts trade coming soon?

We've been hearing Mookie Betts trade rumors all offseason, and it appears that a conclusion may happen in the coming days with the superstar outfielder finding himself on a new team for the 2020 season. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, a Betts trade is expected to happen soon with the Dodgers and Padres continuing to be the main suitors. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that talks regarding a Betts trade have continued over the weekend between the Dodgers and Padres, adding that there is more momentum for the Dodgers to get a trade done.

Tuesday, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported that while talks are indeed serious, the Red Sox aren't in a hurry to make a deal. Instead of setting the a sort of "deadline" of spring training, they want to make sure to get the right deal. The reporting backs up the bidding as being between the Dodgers and Padres with David Price possibly being attached as the Red Sox look to shed salary.

Our own R.J. Anderson recently broke down what a Betts trade might look like.

View Profile Mookie Betts BOS • RF • 50 BA .295 R 135 HR 29 RBI 80 SB 16

Betts, 27, is set to become a free agent following the 2020 season after he agreed to terms on a record-breaking one-year deal worth $27 million for his final season of team control. The 2018 American League MVP hit .295/.391/.524 (135 OPS+) with 6.8 WAR in 150 games for Boston last season.

CBSSports.com fantasy editor Chris Towers broke down how Betts moving to either the Padres or Dodgers would change his value as we near the start of Fantasy baseball drafts. Betts' 2020 could be a lot different once you take park factors, lineup volume and switching from the American League to the National League into consideration. Read more about the fantasy impact of a potential Betts trade here.

Red Sox owner John Henry has said his goal is to stay under luxury tax threshold for 2020, so a Betts trade would be a serious salary shedding move for the club. The trio of Red Sox pitchers, Chris Sale, Nathan Eovaldi and Price, have also been rumored to be included in trade scenarios this offseason. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, in negotiations between the Dodgers and Red Sox, Los Angeles is trying to get Boston to pay for part of Price's remaining contract before taking the left-hander in a deal. Speier's report Tuesday backs this up.

Price, 34, is owed $96 million over the next three seasons.