Mookie Betts traded to Dodgers: Cody Bellinger, J.D. Martinez, others react to Red Sox sending star west

Beloved Boston Red Sox star Mookie Betts is headed out west. On Tuesday night, the deal many Boston fans feared was coming became official. In a deal involving multiple other players, including David Pricel Betts was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Red Sox are reportedly sending Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers in a blockbuster trade, pending medical reviews. (Via @JeffPassan) pic.twitter.com/MUllsjMorB — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 5, 2020

The 2018 MVP was one of the faces of Boston baseball. Red Sox fans were hoping for a world where Betts would not be interested in becoming a free agent and the team would not feel the need to draw up a trade. But their wishes that ownership would be willing to cough up the money needed to make him stay did not come true.

Now, Red Sox fans are facing the harsh reality that they will be without one of the most dominant players in the league next season.

In an offseason of chaos, the drama only continues as Boston now mourns seeing Mookie in a Dodgers uniform. The team, which still does not have a manager and is coming off a very disappointing season, is now without their star.

Everyone was talking about this deal on late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Here are the best tweets from players around the league and Red Sox fans:

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler could only laugh at the whole thing.

Hahahahaha — Walker Buehler (@buehlersdayoff) February 5, 2020

Mookie's new teammate Cody Bellinger used an emoji to express his feelings about the trade.

Boston's J.D. Martinez also used an emoji, but a much more depressing one.

Former Red Sox third baseman and current CBS Sports baseball analyst Will Middlebrooks did not hold back his feelings.

Dumb trade — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) February 5, 2020

Players like @mookiebetts don’t come around very often. If you have it, keep it. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) February 5, 2020

You spend the offseason and first half of the season orchestrating ways to acquire the best talent for your roster... bc great players win you games and make average players better. Well the Sox just got worse. Say what you want about clearing money.. that doesn’t help you win. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) February 5, 2020

Jalen Ramsey, who headed to LA to play for the Rams in the middle of last NFL season, gave his endorsement for the city.

The LA Kings, who are the kings of Twitter, had a kind offer for the newest Dodger.

The @Dodgers trade news clearly distracted everyone on the ice...



....we’ll be on the East Coast this weekend so let us know if you need a ride back to LA @MookieBetts 🌴😎 — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 5, 2020

Boston University Hockey really went there...

We didn't score in that period but at least we didn't trade away our best player. pic.twitter.com/eA496BUpiy — BU Women's Hockey (@TerrierWHockey) February 5, 2020

Boston fans were less than thrilled, to put it lightly.

Red Sox fans hearing about the Mookie Betts trade 👀 pic.twitter.com/wvVjZf1pS0 — Ballplayer™ (@BaIIplayer) February 5, 2020

Yes Dan, a lot of people do.

Does anyone else feel like the Red Sox could've gotten way more for Mookie Betts? — Dan Federico (@DanJFederico) February 5, 2020

A sweet 2020 Toyota Camry you say? Then forget it, it was worth it.

OTHER AWESOME TRADES THE RED SOX COULD MAKE:



Xander Bogaerts for Tim Beckham and a couple nice suits



Rafael Devers for a sweet 2020 Toyota Camry



Nathan Eovaldi for some Sonic gift cards



Chris Sale for my Netflix password



JD Martinez for "all the turkey subs" — Red (@SurvivingGrady) February 5, 2020

Not ideal for Boston.

The Red Sox have the most valuable team in Boston, play in a sport with no salary cap, won a championship one year ago and somehow now have the worst team in the city — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 5, 2020

It was sad enough as is, no need to add "My Heart Will Go On" in the background.

Goodbye Mookie Betts 😭😢 pic.twitter.com/CG384B3poN — Bo Tilly 🇰🇷🤙🏾 (@BoTilly) February 5, 2020

Where one fanbase suffers, others rejoice.

Yankees fans watching the Red Sox trade Mookie Bettspic.twitter.com/0hVgB5Nvve — Jake Montgomery (@JakeM0NTGOMERY) February 5, 2020

BETTS IS OUT OF AL EAST pic.twitter.com/5WXzsnnnZa — Joe Morales (@JoeMorales_) February 5, 2020

Mood in LA: