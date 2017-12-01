More non-roster invites for the Cleveland Indians
Morning news and notes for Friday, December 1, 2017.
It’s officially December, and when the weather cools down, the stove heats up.
Tribe news
Tribe adds trio to list of non-roster invitees | MLB
Scoot over, Shohei Ohtani and Giancarlo Stanton, the real hot stove action is happening in Cleveland. The Indians just extended more non-roster invites to pitchers Evan Marshall and Neil Ramirez to join Brandon Barnes, Jeff Beliveau, Leonel Campos, and Drew Maggi. Can you say #Championship???
Shohei Ohtani: Cleveland Indians love Japan’s Babe Ruth, but have almost no chance to sign him | Cleveland.com
After Hoynes pronounced the Indians’ 2016 playoff chances dead, they went to game 7 of the World Series. By that logic, I anxiously await the Shohei Ohtani press conference next week at Progressive Field.
Non-tender deadline: Who’s on the bubble for Cleveland Indians regarding 2018 contracts? | Cleveland.com
Seven players are waiting on contract offers from the Cleveland Indians. Those players are Cody Allen, Trevor Bauer, Lonnie Chisenhall, Danny Salazar, Zach McAllister, Dan Otero, and Abraham Almonte.
Around the league
- Gregg Zaun, former analyst for the Toronto Blue Jays, has been fired for inappropriate behavior and comments in the workplace.
- The Giants are meeting with Giancarlo Stanton.
- Nelson Cruz has won the DH Award for 2017.
- Since everyone and their mother are hitting 40 home runs in a season, the sluggers on the open market may be facing a challenge.
- The fist bump in baseball has been forever changed.
- LGFT Perci Garner has been signed to a minor league deal by the Baltimore Orioles.
