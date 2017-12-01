More non-roster invites for the Cleveland Indians

Morning news and notes for Friday, December 1, 2017.

It’s officially December, and when the weather cools down, the stove heats up.

Tribe news

Tribe adds trio to list of non-roster invitees | MLB

Scoot over, Shohei Ohtani and Giancarlo Stanton, the real hot stove action is happening in Cleveland. The Indians just extended more non-roster invites to pitchers Evan Marshall and Neil Ramirez to join Brandon Barnes, Jeff Beliveau, Leonel Campos, and Drew Maggi. Can you say #Championship???

Shohei Ohtani: Cleveland Indians love Japan’s Babe Ruth, but have almost no chance to sign him | Cleveland.com

After Hoynes pronounced the Indians’ 2016 playoff chances dead, they went to game 7 of the World Series. By that logic, I anxiously await the Shohei Ohtani press conference next week at Progressive Field.

Non-tender deadline: Who’s on the bubble for Cleveland Indians regarding 2018 contracts? | Cleveland.com

Seven players are waiting on contract offers from the Cleveland Indians. Those players are Cody Allen, Trevor Bauer, Lonnie Chisenhall, Danny Salazar, Zach McAllister, Dan Otero, and Abraham Almonte.

Around the league