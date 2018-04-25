More than half of MLB teams are on pace to win or lose 100 games in 2018

So far this season, a number of MLB teams have been accused of either outright tanking or at least not doing their level best to field the best roster possible. Given that there aren't any structural impediments to this kind of approach in the Collective Bargaining Agreement -- and given that the 2016 Cubs and 2017 Astros have acutely reminded us that such an approach can work -- it's likely not going away.

It's too early to state definitively what this pandemic is going to do to the 2018 season, but we can take note of some interesting trends. Let's take a look at the current standings prior to Wednesday's slate ...

AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST TEAM W L PCT. GB RS RA DIFF HOME ROAD EAST CENT WEST L10 STRK Boston 17 5 .773 - 127 64 63 8-1 9-4 11-3 0-0 4-2 7-3 L 3 Toronto 14 8 .636 3 120 91 29 8-3 6-5 6-6 6-1 2-1 6-4 W 1 N.Y. Yankees 13 9 .591 4 135 104 31 9-5 4-4 9-8 3-0 0-0 7-3 W 4 Tampa Bay 8 13 .381 8½ 88 108 -20 6-7 2-6 1-8 5-1 2-1 5-5 W 4 Baltimore 6 17 .261 11½ 73 123 -50 3-7 3-10 4-6 2-8 0-3 1-9 L 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL TEAM W L PCT. GB RS RA DIFF HOME ROAD EAST CENT WEST L10 STRK Cleveland 12 9 .571 - 73 65 8 6-3 6-6 3-2 7-2 2-4 6-4 L 1 Detroit 9 11 .450 2½ 94 90 4 6-7 3-4 3-1 6-7 0-0 5-5 L 1 Minnesota 8 10 .444 2½ 72 92 -20 5-3 3-7 2-6 2-1 3-2 4-6 L 5 Chi. White Sox 5 15 .250 6½ 74 125 -51 2-9 3-6 2-4 2-4 1-7 2-8 L 1 Kansas City 5 16 .238 7 70 117 -47 1-8 4-8 0-3 4-7 1-5 2-8 L 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST TEAM W L PCT. GB RS RA DIFF HOME ROAD EAST CENT WEST L10 STRK L.A. Angels 16 8 .667 - 123 104 19 5-7 11-1 0-3 5-1 10-2 5-5 W 2 Houston 16 9 .640 ½ 122 67 55 6-5 10-4 3-0 4-2 7-6 6-4 L 2 Seattle 12 10 .545 3 92 109 -17 5-5 7-5 0-0 6-4 5-5 4-6 W 1 Oakland 13 11 .542 3 126 113 13 8-6 5-5 2-1 3-0 7-9 8-2 W 4 Texas 8 17 .320 8½ 90 131 -41 3-12 5-5 2-4 0-0 6-13 4-6 L 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST TEAM W L PCT. GB RS RA DIFF HOME ROAD EAST CENT WEST L10 STRK N.Y. Mets 15 6 .714 - 102 85 17 7-4 8-2 10-4 5-2 0-0 5-5 W 1 Philadelphia 14 8 .636 1½ 110 81 29 9-2 5-6 4-7 7-0 0-1 7-3 L 1 Atlanta 12 10 .545 3½ 122 96 26 8-4 4-6 9-6 1-3 2-1 5-5 L 2 Washington 10 14 .417 6½ 98 108 -10 3-7 7-7 5-7 3-0 2-7 4-6 L 4 Miami 6 17 .261 10 73 131 -58 3-9 3-8 1-5 3-8 1-1 2-8 W 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL TEAM W L PCT. GB RS RA DIFF HOME ROAD EAST CENT WEST L10 STRK Milwaukee 15 9 .625 - 99 91 8 8-6 7-3 5-2 6-7 3-0 8-2 W 7 St. Louis 13 9 .591 1 106 80 26 5-5 8-4 1-3 11-4 1-2 8-2 L 1 Chi. Cubs 11 9 .550 2 120 89 31 3-4 8-5 3-3 5-5 2-1 6-4 W 2 Pittsburgh 12 10 .545 2 104 96 8 5-4 7-6 2-5 5-2 1-2 3-7 L 4 Cincinnati 5 18 .217 9½ 80 128 -48 3-7 2-11 2-6 3-12 0-0 3-7 W 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST TEAM W L PCT. GB RS RA DIFF HOME ROAD EAST CENT WEST L10 STRK Arizona 16 6 .727 - 103 68 35 9-3 7-3 1-0 2-1 13-5 7-3 W 3 Colorado 13 12 .520 4½ 106 128 -22 4-7 9-5 4-3 3-3 6-6 5-5 W 1 L.A. Dodgers 11 11 .500 5 98 84 14 7-7 4-4 3-2 0-0 7-8 7-3 L 1 San Francisco 11 12 .478 5½ 74 80 -6 5-4 6-8 2-0 0-0 6-10 5-5 W 3 San Diego 9 16 .360 8½ 97 123 -26 4-10 5-6 0-0 0-3 8-11 4-6 L 1



You'll note, of course, the two extremes marked by the Red Sox (on pace for 125 wins!) and Reds (on pace for 127 losses!). The other thing to note, though, is that the Red Sox and Reds have a lot of company at those extremes. Right now, 16 teams -- i.e., more than half the league -- is on pace either to win or lose 100 or more games. Tidily enough, we've got eight of each, which isn't especially surprising when you consider the zero-sum nature of wins and losses in a given league.

The record for most 100-win and 100-loss teams in the same season is six, set in 2002. Obviously, using the raw total of 100-win and 100-loss teams means we're more likely to set that mark in expansion era and in the overlapping era of the 162-game schedule. Indeed, that's what's happened here. Obviously, the 2018 season is on pace to crush that mark.

"On pace to," however, is a tricky qualifier, and it leads to all sorts of hasty conclusions. So let's instead look back throughout recent history (say, from 2000 onward) and see how many teams as of April 25 of each year have been on pace for 100 wins or 100 losses. Here are the results, in eye-pleasing graphical format ...

As you can see, in 2018 we have the most "100 squads" at this point of the season since ... the record-setting campaign of 2002. Of course, we got an earlier start in 2018 so we're working with a larger sample of games. That probably works against 2018 when it comes to these calendar-based comparisons.

Insofar as 2002 is concerned, the pace you see above dropped off pretty quickly. By April 26 of that year, 13 teams were on pace to win or lose 100 or more games. By April 28, the figure was 11. The next day it was 10. By May 2 it was nine. By May 10 it was down to seven. And so on. There's the roadmap for 2018. If this season continues at something close to its current pace as we get into May, then we may be headed for history of a fairly obscure kind, perhaps driven by the bad-faith efforts of too many clubs.