Mother of Pirates catcher Elias Diaz rescued in Venezuela from kidnappers

Late last week, news broke that the mother of Pirates catcher Elias Diaz had been kidnapped in her native Venezuela. Unfortunately, thanks to political unrest, kidnappings have become all too uncommon in the country. Rays catcher Wilson Ramos (then with the Nationals) was even kidnapped in 2011.

Thankfully, there's a happy ending to the Diaz family situation.

A friend from Venezuela sent me this picture of @Pirates catcher Elias Diaz’s mom after she was saved from her captors / Un colega de Venezuela me envió esta foto de la madre de Elías Díaz después de ser liberada tras su secuestro ¡Enhorabuena! pic.twitter.com/qzLo5O1H63 — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) February 12, 2018

The team also released the following statement:

"The Pittsburgh Pirates are relieved and overjoyed to learn that Elias Diaz' mother, Ana Soto, has been rescued and safely reunited with her family," said club president Frank Coonelly. "We are incredibly grateful for the swift and effective work of the local law enforcement officials in Venezuela who brought this terrifying act to the safe conclusion for which we had all prayed. As an organization, we will continue to support Elias and his family as they move forward together."

According to The Athletic, Diaz is expected to report to Pirates camp on Monday.