Murals of Major League Baseball legends Jackie Robinson and Minnie Miñoso at Dorsey Park in Miami's Overtown neighborhood have been defaced by vandals with racist graffiti. The defacement of the murals at Dorsey Park, a historic Negro League ballpark, is being investigated as a hate crime by the special investigations unit of the Miami Police Department.

Community leaders say the defaced murals were discovered by a young boy on Monday, with Nazi-style swastikas spray painted over Robinson and Miñoso's likeness and a racial slur over Robinson. The murals, painted in 2012 as part of the MLK Mural Project, have since been covered by wooden boards as crews work to remove the graffiti and restore the artwork.

"This was an act of hate, but it will not define us," said Kyle Holbrook, the artist who painted the mural more than a decade ago. "This mural was born from a community's pride, history, and power. We will restore it — stronger, bolder, and with even more purpose. Black history is American history. And no spray paint can erase that truth."

The racist defacement of the murals was also condemned by Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, as well as Terrance Cribbs-Lorant, the executive director of the City of Miami Black Police Precinct. The murals and Dorsey Park are located in the historically Black Overtown neighborhood, which came to be known as the "Harlem of the South" during segregation.

"I know you may not be able to show it on television, but we need the community to uncover the hurt and the hatred that is existing," Cribbs-Lorrant said. "The reason why this keeps being perpetuated is because we keep covering it up."

The mural honoring Robinson and Miñoso recognizes their role in breaking baseball's color barrier, with Robinson becoming the first Black player in the Major Leagues in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers and Miñoso being the first Black Latino player with Cleveland in 1949. Both have since been inducted into Cooperstown as members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.