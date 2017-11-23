My favorite Cardinals game of 2017

Here’s hoping that your Thanksgiving is everything you want it to be.

My favorite St. Louis Cardinals game of 2017 was Game 6 of the 2011 World Series. I’ll explain.

In the early 2000s, my aunt Beth began dating a man named Rich Logan. I met Rich when he was about fifty years old and I was in middle school. New people had come around my family over the years, but Rich was the first example I can remember of meeting an adult who treated me immediately as, for all intents and purposes, an adult. This isn’t an indictment of others but rather a matter of timing—I wouldn’t expect an adult who met me at age seven to treat me as a peer. Because Rich did not know me as a small child, I wasn’t a little kid trying to find a spot at the adult’s table. I was just John.

And from the first time I met him, through his marriage into the family, our main topic of conversation was sports. Rich was many things—a father (and later grandfather), a husband, a devout Catholic, a resourceful and capable handyman—that I was and am not. But he was also a sports fan. He loved the Cardinals and the Rams, we had a friendly rivalry with our college sports allegiances (I was a Missouri Tigers fan, he was an Illinois Fighting Illini fan, and like many supporters of the two universities, we generally wished well to the other’s team while hating them when they would face each other), and when our large family gatherings, in which most people are far more extroverted than either of us, would get a bit more intense, the two of us would duck into another room and talk about our fantasy football teams or March Madness brackets.

Rich passed away unexpectedly in September. His loss meant different things for everybody who knew him. For me, it meant I lost my family sports buddy.

His funeral visitation could have been a somber affair, for all of the obvious reasons that the loss of anybody makes those who loved them sad, but relatively speaking, it wasn’t. There was grieving, but it was also a commemoration of his life and of the things he loved. A set of golf clubs sat near his coffin. There was a neon Miller Lite sign hanging (while I never agreed with his choice of beer, I have the utmost respect for his commitment to it). And clothing of his favorite sports teams was hung, including a 2013 World Series Matt Carpenter jersey.

At some point between his death and his visitation, my sister informed me that the plan was to show the Cardinals game during the visitation on a side television. It seemed a bit crass to me at first, but I quickly warmed to the idea. It wasn’t an idea which fit everybody, but it was one which fit Rich. He would’ve been the first person hovering around the TV.

As it so happened, the Cardinals were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention on a Thursday night, and the visitation was the next day. A game would still be played, but even a passionate Cardinals fan like Rich wouldn’t have bothered to care. So my sister brought Game 6 of the 2011 World Series on DVD instead.

A sign of a great game is that you remember where you were when you watched it—a sign of a legendary game is that you remember where your friends were when they watched it. I know that I watched it with my mom, jumping and screaming after David Freese’s triple and responding to her calls for me to not wake up my dad with “He should be awake right now anyway” (I stand by this). I know that at least one of my closest friends stopped watching in the 7th or 8th inning and learned of the comeback after his roommate’s screams startled him from the other room.

My aunt Beth’s grandchildren, 13 and 14, watched the game at the visitation. Both were alive for Game 6, though despite the small age difference between the two, the 14 year-old knew what was going to happen while the 13 year-old only deduced that, since there was also a Game 7 DVD, the Cardinals won the game. It was surely a rough week for the two, but for a few hours, they could immerse themselves in the sheer silliness of a baseball game. Others would come by and ask the score, inning, and general situation despite knowing precisely how the game would end.

The 2017 Cardinals lost to the Milwaukee Brewers that night in a game I didn’t watch. For me, the great Cardinals moment of the day was watching the therapeutic powers of baseball and seeing what a six year-old baseball game meant for people. As much as sports can frustrate us, they allow us an avenue through which to relate to other people. Sports are meaningful because we say they are meaningful—it is a self-fulfilling prophecy. On this Thanksgiving, I’m thankful that we as people have these institutions and that we can have these shared experiences with one another.

Anyway, Game 6 is still amazing. I’m glad Rich got to see it.