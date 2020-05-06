National Nurses Day: Athletes around the world make jerseys to honor healthcare heroes

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted countries all over the globe, and essential workers and healthcare professionals have been on the frontline of the virus. Throughout the quarantine, people have found ways to thank those who are facing the virus head on. From cheers in the streets, to free meals, to signs and messages of love and thanks, people want to know just how much these frontline workers are appreciated.

Athletes from around the world went out of their way to share messages to health care workers in honor of National Nurses Day.

Thank you to #TheRealHeroes.



Join @TheJudge44, @ChristianYelich and athletes across the world in celebrating National Nurses Day by making a jersey in your healthcare hero’s honor. pic.twitter.com/b2OjFPYPWr — MLB (@MLB) May 6, 2020

The video features Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, who knows first hand just how important the nurses and healthcare workers are for coronavirus patients. He was the first of multiple NBA players who tested positive for the virus, and has since recovered and been cleared.

"When I had the virus I was a little nervous, a little scared, so just being able to just be there is something that we really appreciate," Mitchell said.

Other athletes featured in the clip include World Cup champion Carli Lloyd, soccer star Nani, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. They all put duct tape on their jerseys and wrote a heathcare worker's name over their own.

"The Real Heroes Project" also showed New York Yankees star Aaron Judge, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle giving healthcare workers heartfelt messages of support.