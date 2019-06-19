Nationals ace Max Scherzer breaks nose by hitting his face with batting practice bunt
Scherzer's status for his next start is up in the air
Nationals ace Max Scherzer inadvertently struck himself in the face with a batted ball while practicing bunting during batting practice on Tuesday night. The incident resulted in a broken nose for Scherzer, the Nationals announced, and his status to pitch his regularly scheduled start Wednesday is TBD.
Here's a look at what happened:
Scherzer is scheduled to start Wednesday afternoon against the Phillies, but as of now it's not certain whether the Washington righty will be able to take the mound as planned. Washington and Philadelphia are set to play a doubleheader at Nationals Park on Wednesday after getting rained out Monday.
Scherzer, 34, has pitched to a 2.81 ERA and MLB-leading 2.27 FIP this season with an NL-leading 136 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings. Despite Scherzer's typically outstanding numbers, the Nationals are just 5-10 in his starts this season.
Scherzer's ongoing excellence in tandem with the Nationals' struggles has led to some trade speculation regarding the three-time Cy Young winner. Expect such speculation to continue once Scherzer returns to the mound.
