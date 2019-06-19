Nationals ace Max Scherzer breaks nose with batting practice bunt, plans to make regularly scheduled start

Scherzer is set to return to the mound one day after the incident

Nationals ace Max Scherzer inadvertently struck himself in the face with a batted ball while practicing bunting during batting practice on Tuesday night at Nationals Park. The incident resulted in a broken nose for Scherzer, the Nationals announced.

Here's a look at what happened: 

The incident is not going to cause Scherzer to miss his next start, however. According to MLB.com's Jamal Collier, Scherzer told manager Dave Martinez that he will be ready to make his regularly scheduled start on Wednesday night in the second game of a doubleheader against the Phillies. He just might want to be a little more careful during BP.

Scherzer, 34, has pitched to a 2.81 ERA and MLB-leading 2.27 FIP this season with an NL-leading 136 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings. Despite Scherzer's typically outstanding numbers, the Nationals are just 5-10 in his starts this season.

Scherzer's ongoing excellence in tandem with the Nationals' struggles has led to some trade speculation regarding the three-time Cy Young winner. Expect such speculation to continue once Scherzer returns to the mound.

