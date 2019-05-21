Nationals' Adam Eaton calls Mets' Todd Frazier 'very childish' as long-running feud intensifies

During the New York Mets 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Monday, Nats outfielder Adam Eaton and Mets third baseman Todd Frazier had a heated exchange between innings. Eaton called Frazier "very childish" after the two players had to be separated from one another following the on-field incident.

After Eaton grounded out into an inning ending double play in the third, he jogged out to his position in right field and passed Frazier coming the other way. The two players could be seen yelling at each other and had to be separated by teammates. A few Nationals players even hopped out of the dugout before the incident died down.

You can watch the exchange from MASN below:

Here's the exchange between Adam Eaton and Todd Frazier mentioned by @masnKolko, courtesy of the MASN broadcast: pic.twitter.com/0Orc8eKB8n — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) May 21, 2019

Eaton had a lot to say after the game. Here's what he told reporters on Monday night:

"Who knows what goes through that guy's mind? He's chirping all the way across the infield. He must really like me, 'cause he wants to get my attention. It seems like every time we come into town, he really cares what I think about him. I don't know what his deal is, if he wants to talk to me in person or have a visit or what it is. "But he's always yelling across the infield at me, making a habit of it. He's one of those guys who always says it loud enough that you hear it but can't understand it."

Eaton elaborated further on the incident post-game, and his dislike for Frazier.

"It's funny. I was walking toward him. He didn't really want to walk towards me. But as soon as someone held him back, then he was, all of a sudden he was really impatient, like trying to get towards me. Just being Todd Frazier. What's new? "He's very childish. I'm walking with my head down, play's over, I'm walking away. I can still hear him. I'm a 30-year-old man with two kids, got a mortgage and everything. He wants to loud talk as he's running off the field. At the end of the day, I got to be a man about it. I tried to stay patient with the childishness, but it is what it is."

Frazier, on the other hand, didn't share any specifics with reporters after the game. "It was nothing," Frazier told reporters when asked about the scuffle. Even when reporters pressed Frazier to respond to how the issue began, Frazier echoed the same sentiment saying it "was nothing."

Well, I wouldn't say Eaton and Frazier's feud is "nothing." The beef between Eaton and Frazier dates back to their one season as teammates on the 2016 Chicago White Sox. According to Chicago baseball reporter and analyst Bruce Levine, the two got into a fight in the White Sox locker room.

When the two faced each other last August, a slide from Eaton injured infielder Phillip Evans and upset the Mets. Frazier shared his dislike for Eaton with his New York teammates, and a few weeks later when the teams met again, Eaton and Frazier had another heated exchange.

The NL East rivals will play three more games this week. In the second half of the season, the Nationals and Mets have six more games against each other on the schedule. I'd say there's a good chance that we'll be seeing more animosity between Eaton and Frazier this season.