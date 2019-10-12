Nationals' Anibal Sanchez loses NLCS no-hit bid in eighth inning vs. Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- Nationals right-hander Anibal Sanchez in Game 1 of the NLCS against the Cardinals took a no-hitter into the eighth inning. Sanchez, staked to a 2-0 lead, finally allowed a hit with two outs in the eighth when pinch-hitter Jose Martinez's humpback liner landed in front of center fielder Michael A. Taylor.

Sanchez managed to make it through the heart of the St. Louis order in the seventh, and that test came after a long top of the seventh, in which seven Nationals hitters came to the plate around a pair of mid-inning pitching changes by the Cardinals. Veteran first baseman Ryan Zimmerman extended Sanchez's bid with diving snare of Tommy Edman's full-count liner to lead off the eighth. Two batters later, however, Martinez notched his single.

Had he completed his bid, Sanchez's would've been just the third no-hitter in postseason history, joining Roy Halladay's in the 2010 NLDS and Don Larsen's perfect game in the 1956 World Series. As things stand, Sanchez is just the sixth starting pitcher in postseason history to throw at least 7 2/3 no-hit innings.

Sanchez previously threw six hitless innings as a member of the Tigers in the 2013 ALCS. Friday night's effort makes him the first pitcher in postseason history to have multiple postseason no-hit bids of at least six innings. Sanchez threw a regular season no-hitter as a Marlins rookie in 2006.

Sanchez was at just 75 pitches after six innings and 89 after seven, so from a workload standpoint he likely would have been able to go the distance. As well, the already inconsistent Nationals bullpen was without its best reliever, as Daniel Hudson missed the game for the birth of his daughter. That might have made manager Davey Martinez more willing to get uncommon length out of Sanchez in Game 1.

Sanchez kept Cardinals hitters off-balance for most of the night by fully tapping into his deep repertoire. Per StatCast, Sanchez threw all six of his pitches, none of them more than 30 percent of the time and none of them topping 92.7 miles per hour. The Cardinals had only one well struck ball prior to Edman's in the eighth, and that was Marcell Ozuna's drive to the warning track in the second. Sanchez didn't permit his first baserunner until Kolten Wong drew a walk with one out in the fourth. He didn't allow his second baserunner until he clipped pinch-hitter Randy Arozarena with an inside splitter with one out in the sixth.

After giving up the hit to Martinez on his 103rd pitch, Sanchez was lifted for reliever Sean Doolittle. Here's his final line for the night:

View Profile Anibal Sanchez WAS • SP • 19 vs. STL, 2019 NLCS Game 1 IP 7 2/3 H 1 R 0 SO 5 BB 1 HBP 2

In his start against the Dodgers in Game 3 of the recently completed NLDS, Sanchez allowed only one run in five innings of work against the NL's best offense. Sanchez now boasts a 2.57 ERA in nine postseason starts and one relief appearance.