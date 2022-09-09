Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was hospitalized after taking a foul ball to the groin during Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ruiz developed swollen testicles and was taken to the hospital as a precaution, per Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post.

The injury occurred in the second inning, when St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Ben DeLuzio was at the plate then fouled off a pitch from Josiah Gray. The ball then hit Ruiz in the groin, who was in quite a bit of pain.

Ruiz initially remained in the game, but he exited in the sixth inning. Riley Adams took his place, and the Nationals went on to win 11-6. Before leaving the contest, Ruiz notched one hit in three at-bats.

The Nationals held the team bus while Ruiz was getting examined so that he could make the trip to Philadelphia if the doctors gave him the all clear. At the moment, there is no word on whether this injury will sideline Ruiz for any amount of time.

Ruiz is in his second year with the Nationals after coming over from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the blockbuster trade for Trea Turner and Max Scherzer. Through 112 games this season, Ruiz is hitting .251 with seven home runs and 36 RBI.