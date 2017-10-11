Nationals-Cubs: Nationals now reportedly likely to start Stephen Strasburg in Game 4

The Washington Nationals weren't planning on deviating from their normal pitching rotation due to Game 4 being postponed, however, apparently manager Dusty Baker woke up on Wednesday and remembered that it's an elimination game. According to Jon Morosi, Baker had a change of heart after confirming Roark would start Game 4 regardless of what day it was played on. Now, Strasburg is likely to start Wednesday's Game 4.

BREAKING: Stephen Strasburg now likely to start for #Nats today in Game 4, source says. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 11, 2017

After the game was postponed, most fans seemed to think that Strasburg would get the nod, so it was a bit of a shock when Baker insisted that Roark would start. Despite giving up three runs in his Game 1 start, Strasburg had none earned and literally zero run support. Strasburg is 0-2 lifetime in the playoffs, with a 0.75 ERA, which almost feels impossible. Roark's only decision came in 2014 when he took a loss to the Giants, and his career ERA is 3.86 in the postseason.

Evidence is pointing to Strasburg getting the start. He was originally slated to be the Nationals' pregame presser for Game 4, but he is now TBD for the presser. Pregame pressers are generally the next game's starters -- so if Strasburg gets scratched from that it's indicative of a Game 4 start.

The latest twist: Nats announced last night Strasburg would be their pregame presser guy today. Now MLB announces the Nats player is TBD. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) October 11, 2017

The bottom line is: Definitely maybe. According to Chelsea Janes, someone close to Strasburg said he would start. According to the Nationals, it's just a possibility.

Word from Nats side is there's a possibility. Word from person close to Strasburg is that they now expect him to start. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) October 11, 2017

Who knows why this happened. Perhaps Strasburg was sick and feels better, perhaps the internet hurt his feelings. But whatever the case, while this benefits the Nationals, it will still be rough-sledding against the Cubs pitcher. Whether Jake Arrieta or Kyle Hendricks get the ball, the Nationals' bats will need to give Strasburg some kind of support to get the win and force a Game 5. Strasburg is pitching on a good four days rest, so he should be good to go presuming he's healthy. However, the way that Baker and the Nationals have handled this has been incredibly confusing.