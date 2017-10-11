Nationals-Cubs NLDS Game 4 lineups: All eyes on Stephen Strasburg

Thanks to Tuesday's rainout, the Nationals-Cubs NLDS Game 4 is now set for Wednesday at Wrigley Field at 4:08 p.m. ET/3:08 Chicago time. For how to watch the game, we have you covered here.

As for the lineups, the biggest news is Stephen Strasburg taking the ball for the Washington Nationals . He was the Game 1 starter, but with the rainout pushing back Game 4, he can come back on regular rest. Of course, the Nationals originally announced he was too sick to start and then things changed around 11 a.m. ET Wednesday. He's now taking the hill.

Another item of note is that it's cold with the wind blowing in, so the conditions certainly favor the pitching side.

The lineups ...

Visiting Nationals (1-2)

Trea Turner , SS

Jayson Werth , LF Bryce Harper , RF Ryan Zimmerman , 1B Daniel Murphy , 2B Anthony Rendon , 3B Matt Wieters , C Michael Taylor , CF Stephen Strasburg, RHP

Just as he was set to do Tuesday, manager Dusty Baker has re-arranged some furniture here, moving Werth from sixth to second, Harper from second to third, Rendon from third to sixth and flipping Zimmerman and Murphy. It's now similar to the setup from earlier in the season that was controversial with an MVP candidate hitting sixth.

Home Chicago Cubs (2-1)

Jon Jay , CF Kris Bryant , 3B Anthony Rizzo , 1B Willson Contreras , C Ben Zobrist , LF Addison Russell , SS Jason Heyward , RF Javier Baez , 2B Jake Arrieta , RHP

With Zobrist in left, Baez at second and Schwarber on the bench, Maddon goes a bit more defense heavy in this one. This isn't the same lineup as Game 1 against Strasburg, as Jay is now leading off instead of Zobrist. With Jay instead of Schwarber in the lineup and Zobrist staying in there, this is also a more contact-heavy lineup, too, which matches the circumstances (Strasburg, wind blowing in, etc.).