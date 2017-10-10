Nationals-Cubs NLDS Game 4 postponed to Wednesday due to rain; Strasburg won't start
Baseball won't be played at Wrigley Field on Tuesday after all
There will be a Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs. It will not, however, be played on Tuesday.
Instead, Game 4 has been postponed until 4:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon because of inclement weather at Wrigley Field:
This looked like a blessing fr the Nationals, who trail 2-1 in the best-of-five-series. Namely, Washington could have used Game 1 starter Stephen Strasburg rather than Tanner Roark. Alas, Strasburg is under the weather, meaning Roark will get the ball anyway:
The Cubs, meanwhile, will stick with Jake Arrieta.
