Nationals-Cubs NLDS Game 4 postponed to Wednesday due to rain; Strasburg won't start

Baseball won't be played at Wrigley Field on Tuesday after all

There will be a Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs. It will not, however, be played on Tuesday.

Instead, Game 4 has been postponed until 4:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon because of inclement weather at Wrigley Field:

This looked like a blessing fr the Nationals, who trail 2-1 in the best-of-five-series. Namely, Washington could have used Game 1 starter Stephen Strasburg rather than Tanner Roark. Alas, Strasburg is under the weather, meaning Roark will get the ball anyway:

The Cubs, meanwhile, will stick with Jake Arrieta.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

