Nationals-Cubs NLDS Game 4 postponed to Wednesday due to rain; Strasburg won't start

There will be a Game 4 of the National League Division Series between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs. It will not, however, be played on Tuesday.

Instead, Game 4 has been postponed until 4:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon because of inclement weather at Wrigley Field:

Today's game has been postponed. First pitch for #NLDS Game 4 is tomorrow at 3:08 p.m. CDT. pic.twitter.com/9b9h8CeAqw — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 10, 2017

This looked like a blessing fr the Nationals, who trail 2-1 in the best-of-five-series. Namely, Washington could have used Game 1 starter Stephen Strasburg rather than Tanner Roark. Alas, Strasburg is under the weather, meaning Roark will get the ball anyway:

Whoa. Dusty says Tanner Roark will start tomorrow, not Stephen Strasburg, who could've pitched on regular rest. Stras "under the weather." — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) October 10, 2017

The Nationals say Dusty misspoke, Strasburg threw a bullpen yesterday. But he is under the weather and his endurance is down. — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) October 10, 2017

The Cubs, meanwhile, will stick with Jake Arrieta.