The Washington Nationals are close to an extension with general manager Mike Rizzo and have agreed to a contract extension with manager Davey Martinez, reports The Athletic. Martinez has signed a two-year extension with an option for a third year while Rizzo "is expected to sign a deal of similar length," per the report.

Martinez was hired as Nationals manager prior to the 2018 season. The Nats went a disappointing 82-80 that season and started 19-31 in 2019, but then turned things around and won the World Series. They haven't had a winning record since, bottoming out with 107 losses last season. They are 57-68 right now, but are 21-14 since the All-Star break and 12-6 in August.

They've won seven of their last nine games and last week took series over the Red Sox and Phillies.

Rizzo has been the Nationals' general manager since 2009, overseeing the franchise blossom from one of the worst in the majors to a formidable team that regularly contended in the 2010s. After the 2019 World Series title, the franchise saw a downturn, but Rizzo has rebuilt the foundation, notably through trading stars Trea Turner, Max Scherzer and Juan Soto. Those trades landed, among others, CJ Abrams, Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore.