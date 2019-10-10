Nationals fans troll Bryce Harper following team's stunning NLDS win over Dodgers

The Washington Nationals shocked the baseball world when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night. The Nats hadn't won a playoff series since coming to the D.C. During Bryce Harper's tenure with Washington, the team lost four times in the NLDS.

Harper left the Nationals this past offseason to sign a 13-year, $330 million deal with the division rival Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies underachieved during the 2019 season and missed the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.

With that in mind, Nationals fans took time out of their celebration to troll Harper on social media after the team advanced to the NLCS.

Bryce Harper, outside Nationals Park when the NLCS starts pic.twitter.com/SpI3E2g3u5 — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) October 10, 2019

So Bryce Harper right now with kershaw pic.twitter.com/EOGLfU2GkH — UCF knight 122 (@UCFKnight_122) October 10, 2019

Nationals fans weren't exactly pleased when Harper left the team to sign with the enemy. It appears that they definitely still hold a grudge and enjoyed the success that the team was having without him.

Harper was part of the Nationals turnaround and helped the franchise win four National League East crowns. However, Washington could never seem to have postseason success while Harper was a member of the team.

Now, the Nationals are relying on a core group of Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto and Trea Turner to continue the team's run. However, it was veteran Howie Kendrick who delivered the game-winning grand slam in Game 5 against the Dodgers.

The Nationals will face the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series. Washington will look to advance to their first World Series in franchise history and if they reach that lofty goal, the trolling of Harper might be even more prevalent.