Nationals fans troll Bryce Harper following team's stunning NLDS win over Dodgers
The franchise didn't win a single playoff series with Harper
The Washington Nationals shocked the baseball world when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday night. The Nats hadn't won a playoff series since coming to the D.C. During Bryce Harper's tenure with Washington, the team lost four times in the NLDS.
Harper left the Nationals this past offseason to sign a 13-year, $330 million deal with the division rival Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies underachieved during the 2019 season and missed the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.
With that in mind, Nationals fans took time out of their celebration to troll Harper on social media after the team advanced to the NLCS.
Nationals fans weren't exactly pleased when Harper left the team to sign with the enemy. It appears that they definitely still hold a grudge and enjoyed the success that the team was having without him.
Harper was part of the Nationals turnaround and helped the franchise win four National League East crowns. However, Washington could never seem to have postseason success while Harper was a member of the team.
Now, the Nationals are relying on a core group of Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto and Trea Turner to continue the team's run. However, it was veteran Howie Kendrick who delivered the game-winning grand slam in Game 5 against the Dodgers.
The Nationals will face the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series. Washington will look to advance to their first World Series in franchise history and if they reach that lofty goal, the trolling of Harper might be even more prevalent.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Phils fire manager Kapler after '19 flop
Kapler served just two seasons on the job that saw the Phillies go 161-163
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
Here's a look at the start times for every game this postseason
-
MLB postseason 2019 daily schedule
The baseball postseason is underway and will last throughout October
-
Sad Kershaw in dugout turns into a meme
Life, death, taxes and the Dodgers not winning the World Series
-
ALCS: HOU or TB best matchup for Yanks?
The Yankees still don't know who they will face in the ALCS
-
Kings' chirp at Nats backfires big-time
You really do 8-2 see karma like this