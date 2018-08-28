Nationals' Gio Gonzalez reportedly drawing trade interest from multiple teams, could be dealt before Friday's deadline
Gio Gonzalez has cleared trade waivers and is eligible to be dealt before the end of the month
Nationals left-handed starter Gio Gonzalez has drawn interest from multiple teams in recent days, Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports. Gonzalez is set to be a free agent after this season, and he cleared trade waivers and is now eligible to be dealt to any Major League team.
The 32-year-old has the potential to fill in as a starting pitcher for teams that have starters currently on the disabled list, like the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians or Milwaukee Brewers.
Gonzalez is earning $12 million in his final season of his contract, so there is still approximately $2 million of that total yet to be paid out on his contract. The two-time All-Star has started in 26 games this season for Washington, compiling a 7-11 record and 4.35 ERA. Gonzalez has started six games across four postseasons (2012, 2014, 2017) with the Nationals, but he did not record an out in the sixth inning or later in any of them. The left-hander issued 19 walks in 26 1/3 playoff innings.
If the Nationals do not plan to offer Gonzalez a one-year qualifying offer for 2019, they will most likely try to trade him to a contending team before Friday's deadline. In 2017, the qualifying offer value was $17.4 million.
The Nationals sit seven games back, in third place, behind the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves in the National League East.
