Nationals GM Mike Rizzo believes he'll receive a contract extension

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo has been at the helm in D.C. since the spring of 2009, and over that span he's presided over four division titles and, at this writing, six consecutive winning seasons. While the Nats have lost in the NLDS in each of their four playoff appearances under Rizzo, there's no doubt that he's had a very successful tenure in Washington. As such, Rizzo, now 57, is confident that he'll be sticking around in D.C. even though his current contract expires after the upcoming season.

On that front, here's what Rizzo recently said about his contract status, via Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post:

"I've had a couple conversations with ownership about my contract," Rizzo said at spring training media day. "I've been here for 12 years. With the trust that we've developed over the years, I feel confident that we should get something done."

Specifically, Rizzo's contract expires on Oct. 31, so he figures to get some clarity before the offseason begins. Speaking of the offseason of 2018-19, it figures to be a challenging one for the Nationals, as Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy, and Gio Gonzalez -- among others -- are all eligible for free agency. Obviously, the Nats would prefer to have their veteran operator settled and under contract well in advance of that point. To hear Rizzo himself tell it, that seems likely to happen.