Nationals' Howie Kendrick out for remainder of season after suffering Achilles' injury

The Nationals dropped both ends of their Saturday doubleheader against the Dodgers, and to compound matters they also lost outfielder Howie Kendrick to a ruptured Achilles'. On Saturday night, the team announced that Kendrick's injury would require surgery, which he'll undergo on Monday, and Kendrick confirmed that he would miss the remainder of the 2018 season:

Kendrick knows his season is over. Said he thinks positively about every situation, and is going to stay positive here, too. Said moping won’t help anything. Going to stick around and help his teammates any way he can. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) May 20, 2018

Here's when it happened:

Kendrick, 34, had enjoyed a productive start this year. In 160 plate appearances, Kendrick has a slash line of .303/.331/.474 with four home runs and 14 doubles. Kendrick was also a key piece for the Nats in 2017, as he authored an OPS+ of 114 while seeing time at four different positions.

The Nationals have been hit hard by injuries this season, and that's especially the case in the outfield. Adam Eaton and Brian Goodwin are already on the DL, and prospect Victor Robles -- who'd almost in certainly be in line for a recall -- is out with a serious elbow injury. Perhaps, as is rumored, the Nats will turn to another top prospect, Juan Soto. Soto, however, is just 19 years old and has very little experience above A-ball.

As for Kendrick, he's under contract for 2019, so he'll be back, assuming a full recovery.