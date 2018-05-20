Nationals' Howie Kendrick out for remainder of season after suffering Achilles' injury
Injuries continue to afflict the Nationals
The Nationals dropped both ends of their Saturday doubleheader against the Dodgers, and to compound matters they also lost outfielder Howie Kendrick to a ruptured Achilles'. On Saturday night, the team announced that Kendrick's injury would require surgery, which he'll undergo on Monday, and Kendrick confirmed that he would miss the remainder of the 2018 season:
Here's when it happened:
Kendrick, 34, had enjoyed a productive start this year. In 160 plate appearances, Kendrick has a slash line of .303/.331/.474 with four home runs and 14 doubles. Kendrick was also a key piece for the Nats in 2017, as he authored an OPS+ of 114 while seeing time at four different positions.
The Nationals have been hit hard by injuries this season, and that's especially the case in the outfield. Adam Eaton and Brian Goodwin are already on the DL, and prospect Victor Robles -- who'd almost in certainly be in line for a recall -- is out with a serious elbow injury. Perhaps, as is rumored, the Nats will turn to another top prospect, Juan Soto. Soto, however, is just 19 years old and has very little experience above A-ball.
As for Kendrick, he's under contract for 2019, so he'll be back, assuming a full recovery.
-
MLB DFS, May 20: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
MLB Saturday: Brewers keep winning
Keep it right here for all of Saturday's MLB action
-
Cubs, Reds nearly brawl after strikeout
Things got spicy between Amir Garrett and Javy Baez on Saturday
-
County enlists Marlins Man for lawsuit
You won't find a more important sports story definitely about sports than this
-
Upstart Braves aren't fluke contenders
The Braves are firing on all cylinders and could have staying power in a tough NL East div...
-
Blue Jays-Athletics odds, May 19 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer simulated Blue Jays-Athletics 10,000 times