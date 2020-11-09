President-elect Joe Biden is focusing on his transition into the White House, but he also should practice his pitching. The Washington Nationals have invited Biden to throw out the first pitch on Opening Day 2021 and offered to host him at the game, which is scheduled for April against the Mets.

"We look forward to hosting President-elect Biden on Opening Day of the 2021 season," the Nats wrote on Twitter. "We're excited to continue the long-standing tradition of sitting Presidents throwing out the first pitch at the home of the national pastime in our nation's capital."

If Biden accepts, this will continue the long tradition of sitting presidents throwing out the first pitch for the Washington, D.C.-based team. Since William Howard Taft in 1910, every president has thrown out a first pitch, with the exception of President Donald Trump. Trump almost threw out the first pitch at Nationals Park during a game in 2017, but the White House declined the offer due to a "scheduling issue."

Before Trump, President Barack Obama threw out the first pitch once in his two terms in office.

Biden does have some first pitch experience, as he was on the mound for Opening Day at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles, in 2009. If the 77-year-old does maintain the plan to toss out the first pitch this Opening Day, it would mark the first time he has done so for the Nationals.