Washington Nationals left-hander Jon Lester is expected to make his season and team debut on Friday against the Miami Marlins after being activated from the COVID-19 list, according to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post.

Lester, 37, joined the Nationals as a free agent on a one-year deal over the winter. His time in D.C. has so far been dominated by health setbacks: He had a thyroid gland removed in early March that caused him to fall behind schedule, and more recently he was one of several Nationals players to be placed on the COVID-19 list.

It's to be seen how effective Lester can still be as a starting pitcher. Last season, he posted a career-worst 5.16 ERA in 61 innings for the Chicago Cubs. His performance was prone to volatility, as he allowed either one run or fewer or five runs or more in 11 of his 12 starts. (He allowed two runs in the other start.)

The Nationals can use all the help they can get. They'll enter play on Friday in last place in the National League East with a 9-12 record. The Nationals' minus-22 run differential is the worst in the NL, and ranks 29th in the majors, ahead of only the Detroit Tigers. SportsLine's projections give the Nationals a 14 percent chance at making the playoffs.

Lester will be rejoining a rotation that includes Max Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, Erick Fedde, and Joe Ross. Stephen Strasburg has spent the past several weeks on the injured list because of shoulder inflammation. The Nationals haven't provided a timetable for Strasburg's return, though manager Davey Martinez said the club hopes to "get him on the mound here real soon" after he successfully started throwing from 150 feet, according to MLB.com's Jessica Camerato.

In addition to Strasburg, Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto has also been out because of a shoulder injury.