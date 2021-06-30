Washington Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber tied the MLB modern record for the most home runs hit over any 10-game stretch on Tuesday by launching his 12th. Schwarber's homer led off the Nationals' half of the first inning, giving Washington an early 1-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Rays.

According to Baseball Reference's Stathead search function, Schwarber's 12th home run pulled him even with Albert Belle, who hopped the fence a dozen times over a 10-game stretch in September 1995. Schwarber had tied eight others for second place on Monday night, including Barry Bonds, a different 10-game stretch from Belle's aforementioned September '95, and, fittingly enough, Washington Senators' legend Frank Howard.

Here's a look at the 10 most home-run-rific 10-game stretches since 1901:

Player HR Stretch started Stretch ended Albert Belle 12 Sept. 15, 1995 Sept . 27, 1995 Kyle Schwarber 12 Jun. 19, 2021 Jun. 29, 2021 Troy Tulowitzki 11 Sept. 8, 2010 Sept. 18, 2010 Barry Bonds 11 May 17, 2001 May 27, 2001 Sammy Sosa 11 May 25, 1998 Jun. 8, 1998 Albert Belle 11 Sept. 18, 1995 Sept. 30, 1995 Doug DeCinces 11 Jul. 29, 1982 Aug. 8, 1982 Frank Howard 11 May 10, 1968 May 19, 1968 Frank Howard 11 May 9, 1968 May 19, 1968 Frank Howard 11 May 8, 1968 May 18, 1968

Schwarber's hot streak began in the second game of a doubleheader on June 19. He entered Tuesday having hit .405/.463/1.297 with 11 home runs and 18 runs batted in over his most recent nine games. His tear had raised his seasonal marks to .253/.337/.569 (153 OPS+) with 24 home runs and 52 runs batted in. Schwarber had hit .227/.316/.444 with 13 homers in his first 59 games.

Schwarber joined the Nationals on a one-year deal worth $10 million with a mutual option over the offseason, after being non-tendered by the Chicago Cubs. It's fair to write that the Nationals are getting their money's worth, and some.

The Nationals entered Tuesday with a 38-38 record on the season, good for second place in the National League East. The Nationals are 7-2 during Schwarber's hot streak, and are 17-9 in June overall, putting them seven games back in the race for a spot in the Wild Card Race.