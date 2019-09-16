Nationals manager Davey Martinez hospitalized due to chest pains, will miss series vs. Cardinals to undergo testing

Bench coach Chip Hale will manage during Martinez's absence

The Washington Nationals will begin a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday in a series featuring playoff implications. The Nationals will not be led by manager Davey Martinez, however, since Martinez underwent a cardiac catheterization on Monday. This will keep him away from the team for at least the series:

Martinez, now in his second season as the Nationals skipper, was originally hospitalized on Sunday after experiencing chest pains during the late innings of Washington's win versus the Atlanta Braves. Further testing will be required before Martinez's availability is determined. The catheterization, for those unfamiliar, is part of the assessment process:

Bench coach Chip Hale, who finished out Sunday's game in Martinez's place, will continue to serve as the interim manager, with the Nationals tasking first-base coach Tim Bogar with bench-coach duties and assistant hitting coach Joe Dillon with being the first-base coach. The Nationals will not add another coach during Martinez's absence:

Martinez will turn 55 in just over a week's time. Though he spent time earlier this season on the hot seat, he's well-positioned to manage in his first postseason this fall. The Nationals entered Monday 1 1/2 games up on the Chicago Cubs for the top wild card spot in the National League, and at least 2 1/2 games up on everyone else in the playoff picture.

Here's hoping Martinez makes a speedy recovery and is back in place before long.

