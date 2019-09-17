Nationals manager Davey Martinez released from hospital, will miss series vs. Cardinals

The Washington Nationals began a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday in a series featuring playoff implications. The Nationals were not led by manager Davey Martinez, however, since Martinez underwent a cardiac catheterization on Monday. This will keep him away from the team for at least the series:

From GM Mike Rizzo: Dave Martinez felt chest pains and underwent a cardiac catheterization earlier today. Rizzo spoke with Martinez and said he was in good spirits. The Nationals do not have expectations for when he could return. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) September 16, 2019

On Tuesday, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo told reporters that Martinez was out of the hospital and resting at his home. Rizzo confirmed that Martinez will not return for the three-game St. Louis series, but may be able to return in time for the three-game road series against the Marlins, which begins this Friday. As of Tuesday, Martinez has not yet been cleared to travel.

Davey Martinez is out of the hospital. Home resting. Won’t return for this series but maybe Miami. Waiting to be cleared to travel. — Brittany Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) September 17, 2019

Martinez, now in his second season as the Nationals skipper, was originally hospitalized on Sunday after experiencing chest pains during the late innings of Washington's win versus the Atlanta Braves. Further testing will be required before Martinez's availability is determined. The catheterization, for those unfamiliar, is part of the assessment process:

That was all the medical information Rizzo wanted to offer just now. He added that there will be more test results that will determine Martinez’s status moving forward. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) September 16, 2019

Bench coach Chip Hale, who finished out Sunday's game in Martinez's place, will continue to serve as the interim manager, with the Nationals tasking first-base coach Tim Bogar with bench-coach duties and assistant hitting coach Joe Dillon with being the first-base coach.

Martinez will turn 55 in later this month. Though he spent time earlier this season on the hot seat, he's well-positioned to manage in his first postseason this fall. The Nationals entered Monday 1 1/2 games up on the Chicago Cubs for the top wild card spot in the National League, and at least 2 1/2 games up on everyone else in the playoff picture.

Here's hoping Martinez makes a speedy recovery and is back in place before long.