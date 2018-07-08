Nationals' Mark Reynolds continues great weekend with 10 RBI game against Marlins

Earlier this week it appeared the 2018 season was in danger of getting away from the Washington Nationals. They'd dropped 10 of 12 games and were a game under .500 at 42-43 on July 5. It wasn't crazy to wonder if they'd sell at the trade deadline.

Since then though, the Nationals have rattled off three straight wins and they were no ordinary wins. The club erased erased a 9-0 deficit Friday (WAS 14, MIA 12), and, on Saturday, Mark Reynolds clubbed a pinch-hit walk-off home run (MIA 3, WAS 2).

Reynolds had an even better day at the plate Saturday. In the team's rout of the Marlins (WAS 18, MIA 4), Reynolds went 5 for 5 with two home runs and 10 RBI. It was the second five-hit game of his career -- he had a 5 for 5 day in his 10th big-league game back in 2007 -- and, of course, his first 10 RBI day.

Here's the video of Reynolds' career day at the plate:

"These things don't happen often," Reynolds said to reporters, including MLB.com's Kyle Melnick, following Saturday's game. "I've been playing a long time and I've only had five (RBI in a game). You got a little luck involved. Sometimes you just take good swings the night before and you feel confident going into the next day, and that's what happened."

Reynolds, who didn't sign with Washington until April 12, is the 15th player in history with a 10 RBI game and the second Nationals player to do it. Anthony Rendon went 6 for 6 with three home runs and 10 RBI in a game last April. Prior to Reynolds, the last player with a 10 RBI game was Scooter Gennett, who did it during his four-homer game last June. Here are the 15 10 RBI games in baseball history:

July 7, 2018: Mark Reynolds, Nationals (10 RBI)

April 30, 2017: Anthony Rendon, Nationals (10 RBI)

May 10, 1999: Nomar Garciaparra, Red Sox (10 RBI)

Sept. 7, 1993: Mark Whiten, Cardinals (12 RBI)

June 18, 1975: Fred Lynn, Red Sox (10 RBI)



July 14, 1969: Reggie Jackson, Athletics (10 RBI)

May 27, 1955: Norm Zauchin, Red Sox (10 RBI)

July 6, 1949: Walker Cooper, Reds (10 RBI)

July 27, 1946: Rudy York, Red Sox (10 RBI)

Phil Weintraub, Giants (11 RBI) May 24, 1936: Tony Lazzeri, Yankees (11 RBI)

Kinda weird that 12 of 15 10 RBI games in history belong to five franchises (Cardinals, Nationals, Reds, Red Sox, Yankees). I guess that makes sense though. Aside from the Nationals, those franchises have been around basically since the dawn of time.