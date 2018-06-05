Nationals' Max Scherzer and Ryan Zimmerman have an awkward rift with Bryce Harper over the Stanley Cup Final
Where Scherzer and Zimmerman couldn't be happier about the Capitals' run, Vegas fan Harper isn't thrilled
The Washington Capitals are up 3-1 on the Vegas Golden Knights, and are just one game away from the franchise's first Stanley Cup win. And although the Nationals seem to largely be on board with their fellow team's success, one notable name is less than thrilled about it.
Las Vegas native Bryce Harper has been a lifelong fan of the Golden Knights since their inception in 2017. And while teammates Max Scherzer and Ryan Zimmerman looked like this:
Harper looked like this:
A word of advice to whoever took this photo: Run. Because Harper's wife Kayla Varner is definitely about to bash your skull in if you hang around there any longer.
Where Scherzer and Zimmerman are every pumped up fan (and then some, because Scherzer probably actually thought he might get on the ice), Harper is the guy insisting it's not that serious before bargaining with himself that it's only their first season and their chance is coming up.
I've never seen Scherzer look this happy. He's normally in an ultra-intense competitive state when he's on the mound. But with the Nationals hosting the Rays tonight, let's just hope that he doesn't make any quips about the Golden Knights within earshot of Harper.
