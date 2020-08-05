Watch Now: MLB Highlights: Mets at Nationals ( 1:20 )

During Wednesday night's Nationals-Mets game at Nationals Park, Max Scherzer took the mound looking to record his first win of the 2020 season. But, Scherzer abruptly left the game after just one inning.

The Nationals have not provided an update yet so it's unclear if the veteran right-hander suffered an injury, but he was replaced by right-hander Erick Fedde.

Scherzer (0-1, 2.84 ERA) has garnered a reputation as one of the most successful and durable pitchers in the league, but in his short appearance on Wednesday, his velocity was down a tiny bit, hitting the lower-nineties. He hit 93.3 mph on his fastball, down from 94.4 mph from his last start.

Scherzer gave up a leadoff walk to Brandon Nimmo before giving up a single to Michael Conforto. Scherzer went to 2-0 counts against the first two batters of the game. He then struck out Pete Alonso for the first out of the inning, that was followed up with a sacrifice fly from Dominic Smith and Scherzer got J.D. Davis to ground out for the final out. He faced five batters and threw 27 pitches.

Here's the final line before Scherzer's departure:

Max Scherzer WAS • SP • 31 IP 1.0 H 1 ER 1 BB 1 K 1 View Profile

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young winner, posted two more top-3 finished in the Cy Young Award voting in 2018 and 2019. Entering Wednesday, Scherzer's 21 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings are tied for sixth in the NL The 36-year-old allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out 10 over 7 1/3 scoreless innings in his last start on July 29 against the Blue Jays.

The Nationals defeated the Mets in Tuesday's opener (WAS 5, NYM 3) and will look for the two-game sweep in the series finale Wednesday (GameTracker).