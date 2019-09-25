Nationals' Max Scherzer wears goggles for locker room celebration that match his different color eyes

The Washington Nationals clinched the top Wild Card spot in the National League with their sweep of a doubleheader against the over Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. Following the second game, the Nationals celebrated their accomplishment in the locker room and, as always, most players wore goggles to shield their eyes from the champagne sting.

Starting pitcher Max Scherzer's goggles were a little bit different from everybody else's.

The Nationals has a condition called heterochromia iridum, which is when each iris is a different color. In Scherzer's case, his left eye is brown and his right eye is blue. The genetic condition affects 1 in 500 people.

This isn't the first time that Scherzer has donned different color goggles for each eye. Back when Scherzer helped lead the Detroit Tigers to a World Series appearance in 2012, he wore a similar pair of mismatched goggles during a locker room celebration.

Scherzer pitched six innings in which he surrendered four runs on just five hits while recording 10 strikeouts in a 5-4 win over the Phillies. Washington trailed 4-2 in the sixth inning before star shortstop Trea Turner hit a grand slam.

Scherzer has put together an 11-7 record to go along with a 2.92 ERA while recording 243 strikeouts on the season. He is likely going to be the Nationals' Game 1 starter when the postseason gets underway.