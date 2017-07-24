Nationals' minor league team throws back-to-back no-hitters during doubleheader

Doubleheaders don't get much better than this.

Sunday afternoon, the Gulf Coast League Nationals not only swept the Gulf Coast League Marlins in their doubleheader, they threw back-to-back no-hitters in the two games. Here is the box score for game one, the box score for game two, and the two line scores:

The GCL Nats threw 14 no-hit innings Sunday. MiLB.com

All doubleheaders in the minors feature two seven-inning games, so no, the GCL Nats did not throw two nine-inning no-hitters in one day. But still, 14 hitless innings in one day? That's pretty darn cool.

The most notable Nationals prospect to pitch during the doubleheader was right-hander Joan Baez, who started game one and struck out seven in his six hitless innings. MLB.com ranks him as the 21st best prospect in Washington's farm system right now, and says he has the potential to "carve out a late-inning bullpen role in the big leagues."

The Gulf Coast League is rookie ball, the lowest level of affiliates professional baseball in the United States. The league is often loaded with recent draftees and international free agent signings, many of whom are still teenagers.