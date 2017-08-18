Nationals' owner Lerner reveals he had his leg amputated in battle with cancer

On Thursday, Washington Nationals principal owner and vice chairman Mark Lerner revealed that he's been dealing with cancer in his left leg -- a condition that recently led doctors to amputate the leg.

Here's more, courtesy of MASN's Mark Zuckerman:

Lerner had not been seen at Nationals Park nearly as much during the season, and when he didn't attend last month's press conference promoting next summer's All-Star Game - an event he had been vigorously trying to bring to Washington for years - close observers began to worry he was dealing with a serious ailment. Word began circulating around the park over the weekend that Lerner had needed to have his leg amputated, though those who had been in contact with him said he remained upbeat throughout the ordeal and marveled at his ability to find positives and take action to get the problem fixed and make plans to resume a normal lifestyle.

Lerner wrote in a letter that he was diagnosed with Spindle Cell Sarcoma in January. He later underwent surgery to remove the cancer, but wasn't able to heal fully due to his radiation treatment. He is now cancer-free.

Here's hoping Lerner maintains his upbeat attitude -- and that he's able to make himself seen around Nationals Park more often in the coming weeks.