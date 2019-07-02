Nationals' Patrick Corbin pays tribute to close friend Tyler Skaggs by switching jersey number

Corbin and Skaggs were teammates in the Diamondbacks system

Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs  died Monday at age 27, and his death impacted many people around the world of baseball. Among them: Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin. The two played together in Double-A and Triple-A in the Diamondbacks system and then were together on the 2013 Diamondbacks. 

Corbin is scheduled to pitch Tuesday night and his manager, Dave Martinez, says that despite losing a close friend, Corbin will give it a go. He'll also wear Skaggs' number 45 instead of his customary 46 as a tribute.

We shouldn't need a reminder that some things in life are much more important than baseball, but Skaggs' death was one of them. Corbin's going go out and honor his friend on Tuesday night and that's pretty cool. The best guess is he throws a gem, too, as it just seems like the circumstances call for it. 

Corbin and the Nationals face the Marlins in D.C. at 7:05 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Angels and Rangers will start their series Tuesday in Texas after postponing their game on Monday.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories