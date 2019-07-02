Nationals' Patrick Corbin pays tribute to close friend Tyler Skaggs by switching jersey number
Corbin and Skaggs were teammates in the Diamondbacks system
Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at age 27, and his death impacted many people around the world of baseball. Among them: Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin. The two played together in Double-A and Triple-A in the Diamondbacks system and then were together on the 2013 Diamondbacks.
Corbin is scheduled to pitch Tuesday night and his manager, Dave Martinez, says that despite losing a close friend, Corbin will give it a go. He'll also wear Skaggs' number 45 instead of his customary 46 as a tribute.
We shouldn't need a reminder that some things in life are much more important than baseball, but Skaggs' death was one of them. Corbin's going go out and honor his friend on Tuesday night and that's pretty cool. The best guess is he throws a gem, too, as it just seems like the circumstances call for it.
Corbin and the Nationals face the Marlins in D.C. at 7:05 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Angels and Rangers will start their series Tuesday in Texas after postponing their game on Monday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Picks: BoSox-Jays best bet, plus PGA
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Angels pitcher Skaggs dead at 27
Skaggs was 27 years old and had pitched in parts of seven big-league seasons
-
Stanton posts tribute to Tyler Skaggs
Stanton dealt with the tragic death of Marlins teammate Jose Fernandez in 2016
-
Vlad Jr. smashes HRs in Derby practice
It's worth putting in the extra effort when there's a million dollars on the line
-
MLB DFS lineups, top picks for July 2
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Coors Field playing to extreme in 2019
Hitters are collectively hitting over .300 with insane slugging percentage in Coors this y...