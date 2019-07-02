Nationals' Patrick Corbin pays tribute to close friend Tyler Skaggs by switching jersey number

Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs died Monday at age 27, and his death impacted many people around the world of baseball. Among them: Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin. The two played together in Double-A and Triple-A in the Diamondbacks system and then were together on the 2013 Diamondbacks.

Corbin is scheduled to pitch Tuesday night and his manager, Dave Martinez, says that despite losing a close friend, Corbin will give it a go. He'll also wear Skaggs' number 45 instead of his customary 46 as a tribute.

Patrick Corbin will wear Tyler Skaggs’ No. 45 jersey on the mound tonight to honor him. Dave Martinez said the two were best friends, but Corbin wanted to pitch tonight



“He wants to pitch, he feels like it’s what he needs to do.” — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) July 2, 2019

We shouldn't need a reminder that some things in life are much more important than baseball, but Skaggs' death was one of them. Corbin's going go out and honor his friend on Tuesday night and that's pretty cool. The best guess is he throws a gem, too, as it just seems like the circumstances call for it.

Corbin and the Nationals face the Marlins in D.C. at 7:05 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Angels and Rangers will start their series Tuesday in Texas after postponing their game on Monday.