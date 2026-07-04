Nationals vs. Pirates odds, prediction: 2026 MLB picks for Saturday, July 4 from proven model

The nation's capital hosts an early game on the Fourth of July as the Washington Nationals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates are fourth in the NL Central at 44-45, while the Nationals are fourth in the NL East at 46-43. Both teams are expected to factor in the NL wild-card race. Braxton Ashcraft (8-3, 3.33 ERA) is on the hill for Pittsburgh, while Zack Littell (7-6, 5.29 ERA) is starting for Washington. Pittsburgh won the first game of the series 9-5 on Friday.

First pitch is at 11:05 a.m. ET in Washington D.C. The latest Pirates vs. Nationals odds list Pittsburgh at -167 on the money line (risk $167 to win $100), while Washington is +139. The over/under is 10. Before making any Nationals vs. Pirates picks, be sure to see the Pirates vs. Nationals predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 15 of the MLB season on a sizzling 25-14 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pirates vs. Nationals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Nationals vs. Pirates:

Pirates vs. Nationals money line Pirates -167, Nationals +139 Pirates vs. Nationals over/under 10 runs Pirates vs. Nationals run line Pirates -1.5 (-104) Pirates vs. Nationals picks See picks at SportsLine Pirates vs. Nationals streaming Fubo (try for free)

Top Pirates vs. Nationals predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Nationals vs. Pirates, the model is going Over 10 runs. The first game in this series produced 14 combined runs. Washington's offense has been impressive, scoring at least eight runs in three straight games. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has scored at least six runs in three straight.

SportsLine's model is projecting 10.6 runs, making the Over the better value in over/under sports betting. Get the Nationals vs. Pirates money-line pick at SportsLine.

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

How to make Pirates vs. Nationals picks

After simulating every pitch of Nationals vs. Pirates 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pirates vs. Nationals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.