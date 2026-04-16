The Pittsburgh Pirates go for the series win when they take on the visiting Washington Nationals in the last of their four-game set on Thursday. Pittsburgh is coming off a 2-0 win over Washington on Wednesday. The Nationals (8-10), who have won four of their last six games, are 7-5 on the road this season. The Pirates (11-7), who have won four of their last six, are 6-3 on their home field.

First pitch from PNC Park in Pittsburgh is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The Pirates lead the all-time series 345-320, but the teams have split their last 12 meetings. Pittsburgh is a -157 favorite on the money line (risk $157 to win $100) in the latest Nationals vs. Pirates odds, while the over/under, is 8.5. Before making any Pirates vs. Nationals picks, be sure to see the Nationals vs. Pirates predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nationals vs. Pirates and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Pirates vs. Nationals:

Nationals vs. Pirates money line Nationals +132, Pirates -157 Nationals vs. Pirates over/under 8.5 runs Nationals vs. Pirates run line Pirates -1.5 (+136) Nationals vs. Pirates picks See picks at SportsLine Nationals vs. Pirates streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Nationals vs. Pirates predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Nationals vs. Pirates, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs. For over-under betting, the Over has also hit in six of the Nationals' last 10 games as well as three of the Pirates' last five games. Washington enters the game with one of MLB's top offenses, and is fifth in team batting average at .263, and fourth in runs scored with 99. Pittsburgh is ninth in runs scored with 88, and 10th in batting average at .244.

SportsLine's model projects more than 1.4 total bases for Washington's James Wood, C.J. Abrams and Luis Garcia. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is projected to get over 1.6 total bases from Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds, Ryan O'Hearn and Brandon Lowe. The model projects 9.4 combined runs as the Over hits in 56.7% of simulations. Get the Nationals vs. Pirates money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Pirates vs. Nationals picks

After simulating every pitch of Nationals vs. Pirates 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Pirates vs. Nationals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.